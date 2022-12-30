Stores and restaurants closed on New Year's Day 2023: Costco, Trader Joe's, Chick-fil-A, and more

Ben Tobin
·2 min read
A shopper pushes a cart past flatscreen televisions in a Costco store
Costco will be closed on New Year's Day 2023.David Zalubowski/AP Images

  • Costco, Aldi, Sam's Club, and Trader Joe's are among the stores closed on New Year's Day.

  • Chick-fil-A will be closed, as New Year's Day is on a Sunday and the chain doesn't operate Sundays.

  • Stores and restaurants open on the holiday include Walmart, Target, Starbucks, and McDonald's.

Shoppers will have many more options for stores and restaurants to visit on New Year's Day, compared to Christmas.

Many major retail chains that were closed on Christmas, such as Walmart and Target, will be open on January 1 for customers who want to ring in the new year with some retail therapy.

Most restaurant chains will also be open on New Year's Day. But if you want a spicy chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A, you'll be out of luck: the chain is closed every Sunday, and New Year's Day falls on a Sunday in 2023.

And some stores, such as Costco, Trader Joe's, and Aldi, will be taking the first day of the new year off.

What stores are closed on New Year's Day 2023?

This information is provided by retailmenot.com and has been verified by Insider.

Sam's Club
Like Costco, the Walmart-owned warehouse chain Sam's Club will be closed on New Year's.AP

  • ALDI

  • Costco

  • FedEx

  • Sam's Club

  • Trader Joe's

  • UPS

What stores are open on New Year's Day 2023?

Best Buy
Best Buy is among the stores that will be open on New Year's Day.Getty Images

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors

  • Albertsons

  • Barnes & Noble

  • Best Buy

  • CVS

  • Dick's Sporting Goods

  • Dollar Tree

  • H-E-B

  • Hobby Lobby

  • The Home Depot

  • IKEA

  • Kohl's

  • Kroger

  • Lowe's

  • Macy's

  • Michaels

  • Office Depot

  • Petco

  • Publix

  • Rite Aid

  • Sprouts

  • Target

  • Ulta

  • Walgreens

  • Walmart

  • Whole Foods

What restaurants are open on New Year's Day 2023?

chili's
Most restaurant chains, including Chili's, will be open on New Year's Day.Shutterstock/James R. Martin

  • Burger King

  • Chili's

  • Chipotle

  • Denny's

  • Golden Corral

  • IHOP

  • KFC

  • McDonald's

  • Pizza Hut

  • Qdoba

  • Starbucks

  • Waffle House

  • Wendy's

Read the original article on Business Insider

