Which stores and restaurants are open on Christmas this year in Milwaukee?

So you have some last-minute grocery or gift shopping to do.

That might be difficult, as many businesses, stores and offices are closed on Christmas Day, which is a federal holiday. However, do not despair; a few places still remain open for the holiday, some with modified hours.

Here's a list of popular business that will be open and closed on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, in Milwaukee.

Is Walmart open on Christmas?

All Walmart stores will be closed on Dec. 25., the company told USA TODAY.

What are Walmart's Christmas Eve hours?

All Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Is Target open on Christmas?

All Target stores will be closed on Christmas Day in 2023.

Most stores will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

What restaurants are open on Christmas in Milwaukee?

Select Milwaukee-area restaurants will be open or are offering carry-out meals on Christmas Day.

Here's a list:

Some fast food restaurants, including McDonald's, Waffle House, Burger King, Popeyes and Taco Bell, will have locations open on Christmas Day, USA TODAY reported. However, hours will vary by location, so it's best to check your local restaurant's hours on its app or website.

What grocery stores are open and closed on Christmas in Milwaukee?

Metro Market: Milwaukee's Metro Market locations will be closed on Christmas Day. They will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Whole Foods: The Milwaukee area's Whole Foods locations at 2305 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, and 11100 W. Burleigh St., Wauwatosa, are closed on Dec. 25. The stores will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Trader Joe's: All Trader Joe's stores will be closed on Christmas Day and close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to an announcement on the company's website.

Costco: All Costco locations will be closed on Christmas Day. According to the company's website, they will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Aldi: All Aldi locations are closed on Christmas Day, according to the company's website. Stores have limited hours on Christmas Eve. Use the online store locator to find the Dec. 24 hours for your preferred location.

Sendik's: All Sendik's locations are closed on Dec. 25. They are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Fresh Thyme: Milwaukee's Fresh Thyme Market, 470 E. Pleasant St., is closed on Christmas Day. It will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Are Walgreens and CVS open on Christmas?

Walgreens pharmacies will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day. All Walgreens locations will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

The company is also offering free 1-hour delivery when you spend $20 or more on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, USA TODAY reported.

Many CVS stores will be open regular hours over the holidays, however some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. Check with your local pharmacy for their specific holiday hours. You can find your local CVS pharmacy using the company's store locator.

Is Kwik Trip open on Christmas?

Most Kwik Trip locations will be open with regular hours on Christmas Day.

Check Kwik Trip's store locator for your preferred location's hours.

Is Starbucks open on Christmas?

Starbucks store hours vary by location on Dec. 25. Use the Starbucks app or visit the online store locator for specific store hours.

Many Milwaukee-area Starbucks locations have reduced hours on Dec. 25, from 7 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. Other Milwaukee-area locations are closed.

