What stores and restaurants are open Labor Day? Here's a list of businesses open or closed Monday

Consumers wanting to take advantage of the long weekend will find plenty of options for shopping and grabbing a bite on Monday.

Unlike Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, most major retailers and grocery stores will be open on Labor Day, a federal holiday dedicated to the achievements of American workers and held annually on the first Monday of September.

National restaurant chains, including Starbucks, McDonald's, Dunkin' and Chili's, are open and on-demand services such as Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash will deliver orders on Monday for participating local and national restaurants.

Some businesses will operate with shorter hours.

The stock market, banks and government offices are closed Monday as are most pharmacies.

Costco is the largest retailer staying closed on Labor Day, and the wholesale club closes for other holidays including New Year's Day, Easter, Memorial Day and Independence Day.

Like with other federal holidays, it's considered a good time to buy a car, or a mattress and furniture, and shop other sales.

However, amid one of the worst COVID-19 surges of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to reconsider their holiday travel plans, particularly if they aren't vaccinated.

Stores open Labor Day 2021

Check with your store before heading out as hours can vary and some stores will operate with reduced holiday hours. Click on store names to search for location-specific information. Note, not all retailers regularly update websites so you may need to call.

Labor Day stores closed

Costco

Small businesses, including some small boutiques and privately owned businesses.

Grocery stores open Labor Day

This list also includes convenience stores and drugstore chains. Some stores will close early and many pharmacies will be closed.

Restaurants open Labor Day 2021

Check with your closest location to confirm they are open and to find out holiday hours. Some locations will be closed.

Restaurants closed Labor Day

Tijuana Flats

Some local restaurants and small chains will be closed or operate with special hours.

