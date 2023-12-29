Which stores and restaurants are open on New Year's Eve 2023 in Milwaukee?

If you still have last-minute shopping to do for your New Year's Eve parties, many businesses, stores and restaurants are still open for the holiday.

Here's a list of popular businesses that will be open and closed on New Year's in Milwaukee:

Is Walmart open on New Year's Eve?

Walmart stores are open their regular hours on Dec. 31, according to the company. Their stores are typically open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Will Target be open on New Year's Eve?

Target stores will be open on New Year's Eve, but most stores will close by 9 p.m.

What restaurants are open on New Year's Eve in Milwaukee?

1033 at 1033 S. First St. is serving a five-course "breakfast, lunch and dinner" tasting menu inspired by recipes.

A number of Milwaukee restaurants are offering special tasting menus for New Year's Eve. Here's just a couple offering multi-course meals:

1033, 1033 S. First St. is serving a five-course "breakfast, lunch and dinner" tasting menu inspired by recipes from legendary rapper Snoop Dogg's cookbook, "From Crook to Cook." Reservations can be made online at 1033mke.com or by calling (414) 226-5754.

Amilinda, 315 E. Wisconsin Ave. is serving a five-course menu inspired by the flavors of the Iberian Peninsula. Reservations can be made online at exploretock.com/amilinda or by calling (414) 369-3683.

Ardent, 1751 N Farwell Ave., is serving a 10-course tasting menu with seating at 5 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 31. Reservations are required and can be made online at ardentmke.com or by calling (414) 897-7022.

ARIA, 139 E. Kilbourn St., is serving a five-course prix fixe dinner menu from 5 to 11 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made online at ariasaintkate.com or by calling (414) 270-4422.

Avli, 1818 N. Hubbard St., is serving its regular dinner menu from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Starting at 9 p.m. the restaurant will offer reservations for a four-course menu. Reservations can be made online at avli.us/avli-milwaukee.

Bacchus, 935 E. Wells St., is hosting an all-night New Year's Eve bash. Reservations can be made online at bartolattas.com/bacchus or by calling (414) 765-1166.

Metro Market stores are open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

What grocery stores are open and closed on New Year's Eve in Milwaukee?

Metro Market: All stores will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Most pharmacies will close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Whole Foods: Whole Foods stores will be open limited hours on New Year's Day. You can find your store's hours on the company's website.

Trader Joe's: Trader Joe's locations will close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve, according to the company's website.

Costco: Costco warehouses will be closed on New Year's Day.

Aldi: Aldi stores are closed on New Year's Day and will have limited hours on New Year's Eve. Specific holiday hours for your local store can be found on the store's website.

Sendik's: Stores are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Are Walgreens and CVS open on New Year's Eve?

Many CVS stores are open regular hours over the holidays, but some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. Check with your local pharmacy for their specific holiday hours.

Walgreens stores will be open their regular hours on Jan. 1.

Kwik Trip will have regular hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Is Kwik Trip open on New Year's Eve?

Kwik Trip locations will be open with regular hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. You can check Kwik Trip's store locator for your preferred locations' hours.

Is Starbucks open on New Year's Eve?

Starbucks store hours will vary by location. To see if your location is open, you can use the Starbucks app or website.

Is Kohl's open on New Year's Eve?

Yes, all Kohl's stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 31.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Which stores, restaurants are open New Year's Eve 2023 in Milwaukee?