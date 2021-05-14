Which stores still require vaccinated people to wear masks after new CDC guidance?

People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer advised to wear masks in many indoor settings, but what about in stores?

Many national retailers are reviewing their guidelines following Thursday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 “can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” with some exceptions including while traveling on planes, buses and trains.

Here’s a look at the some of the retailers still requiring all customers to wear masks.

Kroger

Masks will also still be required at Kroger, one of the United States’ largest grocery store chains, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The Kroger Family of Companies — which includes Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fry’s and other grocery store chains — is reviewing its current safety practices, according to the newspaper.

Target

Shoppers at Target will also still need to wear a mask, a spokesperson told McClatchy News

“Target will continue to require all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing, while we review guidance from the CDC and evaluate the guidance we offer our team and guests,” the company said.

Home Depot

The home improvement retailer told McClatchy News it has not changed its current COVID-19 rules.

Home Depot’s current guidance requires shoppers to wear masks and promotes social distancing.

Starbucks

Starbucks will also keep its existing policies, requiring all customers and employees to wear masks, CNN reported.

It has required masks for all customers since last July.

T.J. Maxx

TJX Cos. — which includes T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods — will continue to require shoppers to wear masks, a spokesperson for the company told McClatchy News.

“We are monitoring this matter closely, and at this time require associates and customers to wear face coverings while in our U.S. stores,” a spokesperson for the company said.

CVS

CVS said in a statement to McClatchy News it is evaluating its in-store mask policy based on the latest CDC guidance, but currently still requires face masks.

“The safety of our employees and customers will continue to guide our decision-making process,” a CVS spokesperson said.

Walgreens

Because Walgreen’s is a COVID-19 vaccination and testing center, it is keeping its mask policies in place “for the time being,” a spokesperson told McClatchy News.

“The safety of our team members and customers is our top priority and will continue to guide our decision process,” the spokesperson said.

Others

Aldi will still require customers and employees to wear masks in its grocery stores. “We will continue to assess our current safety practices and keep customers informed of any future changes,” the company said in a statement.

Macy’s, Levi Strauss and Gap are also reviewing the CDC’s announcement from Thursday, according to Bloomberg.

