Storeworker beaten to death outside Bronx supermarket was trying to aid attacker: ‘My brother wanted to help him’

A Bronx man beaten to death outside the supermarket where he worked was trying to help a homeless man who turned on him and bashed him in the head with a wooden plank, a relative and co-workers said Thursday.

Workers at Food Universe on W. 138th St. near Broadway said Bernardo Gonzalez Perez, 63, paid with his life for simply doing a good deed, checking on a man who seemed to be down on his luck.

Cops and co-workers said Gonzalez Perez was sweeping the sidewalk outside the supermarket on July 7 when he clashed with a homeless man, Carlos Ramirez, 48.

Ramirez picked up a “large plank of wood” and hit Gonzalez Perez “in the head several times” with it, leaving the older man with a massive head injury, according to court records.

Medics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he died four days later.

Ramirez ran off after the attack but was tracked down and grabbed by responding cops that same day. He is expected to be charged with murder when he next appears in court July 27.

Gonzalez Perez, who had been working in the store just a couple of weeks, was only trying to help the guy out, relatives and co-workers said.

“There was a person who had fallen over in the street outside of where my brother worked,” said the victim’s sister, Lucia Gonzalez Perez, 53, describing the account she received from his co-workers. “And my brother wanted to help him. When my brother touched the back of the person, the man had a piece of wood.”

Security video viewed by The News shows a man holding a long wooden plank. After Gonzalez Perez falls on the ground, the man raises the plank and hits Gonzalez Perez at least one more time. Gonzalez Perez’s broom lay on the ground beside him.

“I am very sad,” the sister said. “Without him, my family is incomplete. The whole world is incomplete. We are in shock. I don’t believe it. I was with him for four days in the hospital and I still can’t believe it.”

She said her brother had three children and a wife who lives in the Dominican Republic. Gonzalez Perez lived alone in the Bronx and she encouraged him to find a job to get him out of his apartment, she added.

“I told him he should be working so he wasn’t inside all the time,” she said. “He liked the job! He said it was hard, difficult, but he put up with it because it wasn’t bad.”

She said he stayed active, too.

“He liked to go to the gym” said the sis. “He liked music a lot and he liked to eat a lot. And what else? He was happy. He had a happy life.”

Gustavo Perez, 26, who was working in the store that day, said store workers are at constant risk.

“It’s a huge problem. It’s not safe here,” he said. “This happens a lot. People come in and hurt employees and customers. They punch, they steal. It’s a normal part of life here.”

Gonzalez Perez was the eldest of 12 siblings, according to his sister.

“He was very friendly with everyone from older people to children,” she said. “He was the joy of the family.”