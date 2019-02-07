A storied New England school lets in a watchdog to curb sexual assault

On Jan. 31, the eve of a short winter break at St. Paul’s boarding school, five people sat in the Gothic Chapel of St. Peter and St. Paul to hear the white-robed teen choristers sing Compline, a service of evening prayers.

The 91st Psalm. The Lord’s Prayer. The reassurances rang out ethereally: “There shall no evil happen to you.”

The service was open to the public, and a reminder that people often do good things regardless of whether they have an audience.

But when no one is watching, sometimes people do really bad things, too.

For the past four years, the storied school has attracted attention for sexual assaults and misconduct – including a criminal conviction of a senior who assaulted a freshman as part of a sexual-conquest competition known as “Senior Salute.”

So as students returned this week, a new watcher arrived on campus – an “independent compliance overseer” who will monitor implementation of an unprecedented agreement the New Hampshire attorney general made with the school.

Instead of the fines that could have come with a criminal charge, the comprehensive agreement, it is hoped, will ensure students’ safety and perhaps even become a model.

“It’s absolutely groundbreaking on a national level,” says Lyn Schollett, executive director of the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence, which has been conducting trainings with St. Paul’s leaders since last year. “The attorney general was willing to take the harder road.... It is an excellent opportunity to truly impact the culture at St. Paul’s in a very positive way.”

Nationwide, K-12 schools and colleges are awaiting revised federal guidelines for Title IX policies relating to sexual harassment and assault. Last week the public comment period closed after more than 100,000 statements poured in to the US Department of Education, the majority of them critical of the proposed new rules.

But the monitoring agreement at St. Paul’s shows that part of the needed solution can come from local or state-level innovation when an institution’s track record suggests it can’t yet be trusted to police itself.

A growing list of reports have detailed decades of hushed-up sexual abuse by faculty at elite prep schools, including several related to St. Paul’s and one last week about the Key School in Annapolis, Md.

While her case involved a fellow teen, student Chessy Prout broke the silence for many survivors of all ages by testifying against Owen Labrie in 2015. After one failed appeal, Mr. Labrie has asked the New Hampshire Supreme Court to give him a new trial, claiming ineffective counsel.

In her memoir last year, “I Have the Right To: A High School Survivor’s Story of Sexual Assault, Justice, and Hope,” Ms. Prout recounted being ostracized when she returned to campus after reporting the assault. Campus officials seemed to circle the wagons to protect the school’s reputation rather than protect her, she wrote. (She left, and her family settled a civil lawsuit and launched a survivor-advocacy nonprofit.)

As more allegations surfaced against students and staff after Labrie’s conviction, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald investigated for more than a year, convening a grand jury as the state built a case for potential charges of child endangerment.

A CAMPUS STEEPED IN HISTORY

Established in 1856, St. Paul’s is on a collegiate-style campus nestled into the woods just off Pleasant Street, a few minutes’ drive from the main thoroughfare of the state capital. With graduates who include former Secretary of State John Kerry and special counsel Robert Mueller, it’s “steeped in a lot of history.... It took some time to peel back the curtain,” says Deputy Attorney General Jane Young in a phone interview.

The attorneys were motivated to work longer and harder, while juggling homicide cases, she says. “This was our chance to make a difference on that campus, and hopefully other campuses will learn.”

The investigation finally indicated to the Prout family that someone was “caring enough to do the work required … to try to hold the school accountable,” says Alexander Prout, Chessy Prout’s father and a graduate of St. Paul’s, in a phone interview.

Everyone agrees that the new overseer, Jeffrey Maher, has excellent qualifications. He worked many sexual assault cases on the Nashua, N.H., police force and as an attorney, most recently overseeing campus safety and Title IX compliance at Keene State College.