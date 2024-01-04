Storied former site of Harbor Springs nightclubs goes up for sale

HARBOR SPRINGS — There is a lot of history in Northern Michigan, and some of it lies hidden underneath floorboards and behind false doors.

In one Harbor Springs home overlooking Little Traverse Bay, a wealth of such history has sparked rumors, legends and intrigue for generations.

Some local residents have probably heard stories from their parents and grandparents about wild nights at Club Ponytail or heard of Prohibition gangsters sneaking alcohol through underground tunnels. But few have seen the full scope of what the land has to offer.

The Harbor Springs home at 8470 Pleasantview Lane is for sale for the first time since the 1970s.

With a documentary about the property’s vibrant past and sale of the land on the way, Graham Realty is looking for the right buyer for this piece of Harbor Springs history.

Club Manitou

Built in 1929, the property at 8470 Pleasantview Lane was first born as Club Manitou. The space was built by Will (Al) Gerhart.

Gerhart was suspected of being affiliated with the Purple Gang based out of Detroit — though it was never formally confirmed. Historians said it’s known that he was a chauffeur for members of the Bernstein family, who were the leaders of the gang.

Gerhart opened the fine dining Club Manitou in 1929.

A door photographed in the basement of a Harbor Springs home opened during Prohibition in Harbor Springs. The thick metal door was on wheels.

With lobster being brought in via train and chefs from New York working at the restaurant, Club Manitou was, on its surface, meant as an exclusive dining experience.

However, nestled behind a sliding metal door, the club’s real business took place.

Below Club Manitou lived Slim’s — a speakeasy only accessible through an exterior door. Built during Prohibition, the speakeasy was a hub for illegal drinking and gambling, particularly during the summer months.

An open secret of sorts, historians said the police overlooked the activities happening in the building, so long as the club only catered to wealthy resorters — people who could afford to lose a great deal of money at once.

A safe on wheels seen in the basement of the former Club Manitou property. The safe is thought to have been Al Gerhart's.

Built from the (under) ground up, there are a string of tunnels underneath the property. These served as escape routes in case of a police raid. Specially made doors leading into the tunnels had locking mechanisms that would make it impossible for people to access the escape route once the lock had been initiated.

Beth Wemigwase, a collections curator at the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society, said she suspects the house never lived up to its fullest potential, since Prohibition ended so quickly after the club’s opening.

A small passageway, just large enough to fit something similar in size to a case of beer, is seen in the basement of the Club Manitou property. The passageway connects to the garage of the house.

With Prohibition over, Gerhart was able to legally sell liquor — but the gambling didn’t stop.

Gerhart built an entirely new building on the property in 1945. The expansion ended up housing the speakeasy where people would go to play the slot machines and a game or 12 of roulette.

Taylor Dueweke holds a bottle found in the basement of the former Club Manitou site. The bottle is a Haig & Haig bottle and includes a disclaimer saying federal law prohibits the reuse of the bottle.

After police cracked down on gambling, Gerhart’s success at Club Manitou reached its end with the revocation of his liquor license in 1952. Without being able to sell liquor, Gerhart closed Club Manitou and Slim’s and headed south, moving to West Virgina to try to run a similar establishment — the Colonial Club — before being shut down once again for gambling-related offenses in 1963, according to Wemigwase.

After the closure of the Colonial Club, he and his wife moved back to Northern Michigan, where they owned a home on Crooked Lake in Alanson. Gerhart lived there until he died in 1987.

Club Ponytail

After Gerhart closed up shop, the building s at dormant — until Stan and Jean Douglas came to town.

A News-Review photo showing The Animals prior to their performance at Club Ponytail in Harbor Springs.

Originally from Toledo, the couple moved to Northern Michigan in the early 1950s and purchased the Northland Tourist Lodge & Boarding House.

The Douglas’ also bought the property that once housed Club Manitou in 1961 and transformed it into a soda fountain. No liquor was served at the property, and the club was advertised as a safe spot for teenagers to spend their time. P arents were assured there would be many chaperones on site.

A photo of the crowd at Club Ponytail when The Animals performed there.

While Club Ponytail did not serve alcohol, the teen club hosted live music, which was their main draw. Club Ponytail saw performances from The Animals, Bob Seger, the Beach Boys and more. With a dollar entrance fee ($1.50 on weekends with an up-charge in the summer) the teen club was a success. People in the area still tell stories of their time at the club.

There was both an indoor stage as well as an outdoor stage and patio. The outdoor stage remains on the property today. The venue was a hit for teens, but in 1969, its reign as the local hot spot went up in flames.

The outdoor stage at Club Ponytail.

A painted over Club Ponytail price of admissions sign.

The 1945 addition of the property caught on fire, and the entire building was a loss. The original log cabin that held the first rendition of Club Manitou was untouched. After the fire, Stan Douglas told the Petoskey News-Review that Club Ponytail would reopen, but this never happened because the insurance on the property did not cover the costs of rebuilding. Additionally, the time of teen clubs was passing, Wemigwase said.

Club Ponytail was the last time the space was open to the public before it was purchased by Keehn Landis in 1974 and turned into a private residence.

Stan and Jean Douglas, owners of Club Ponytail, sold the property in the 1970s. The insurance payment following a 1969 fire, pictured here, was not enough to rebuild the club.

Harbor Springs' Club Ponytail never reopened following the 1969 fire.

Now

Fast forward nearly half a century and a few blocked off tunnels later, the home is back on the market — but the family won’t sell to just anyone.

Realtor Nate Graham said he and the family are working to find buyers for the house who are willing to take care of the building. They don’t want to see the building torn down and turned into another McMansion. They want to find a local with a love of history who will want to help bring the home to a 21st century standard.

A tunnel closed off by the Landis family following break-ins.

Underneath manhole covers, two separate underground rooms are hidden beneath the back yard.

“There’s a lot of jewels in Northern Michigan,” Graham said. “This is a crown.”

A lot of work needs to be done on the house. Much of the home includes its original features, from wood paneling to a double-sided fireplace. Buying the home would also mean becoming a caretaker of its historical elements.

The home’s unique properties continue to spark interest from across the region. Recently, a team from Lake Superior State University conducted a study of the property using ground-penetrating radar to try to discover more tunnels under the property. During the study, the team was able to identify a tunnel leading from the basement to the south end of the property.

A double sided fireplace sits in the basement that once housed Slim's Speakeasy.

After a study conducted by Lake Superior State University, stakes were placed outside the home facing the Little Traverse Bay, identifying where tunnels are located beneath the property’s ground.

In the meantime, Taylor Dueweke, a filmmaker from the area, is looking for local sources to talk to for a documentary on the property.

He wants to talk with people who spent their weekends partying at the Ponytail. He is tracking down people from names written on the walls of the basement bathroom and hopes to interview them for the documentary. He said he wants to share local stories and give people the opportunity to see themselves up on the silver screen.

"We have this beautiful new theater; we should see beautiful local stories on it,” Dueweke said. “And that's our goal, too, is to get as many people's faces from this community on a big silver screen, they'll really understand it and see the value. And I think it'd be really cool if the new owner is into the film and realizes what a gift this is to the whole community.”

Graham and said with every conversation they have about the space, they hear a new slew of gossip about the property’s heyday. They want to hear everyone’s first-hand accounts of what they remember from the club.

“The beauty of this story today, is everyone in this town has a story about this place. Every single person,” Dueweke said.

From secret passageways to tunnels, Dueweke said there’s still so many unknowns to the property that people will be able to look for.

“There’s so much mystery here that I think is so enticing to a buyer,” he said.

Harbor Springs filmmaker Taylor Dueweke looks at the names on the wall of the Club Ponytail bathroom. He plans to take photos of the names and use them for fundraising, as well as to find people to interview.

Graham said the opportunity to be able to help preserve a piece of local history — and tales he’s heard since he was growing up — is something he loves.

“I think it's magnificent. I love this opportunity," Graham said. “This time and space is epic. We're doing legendary things here.”

While both Graham and Dueweke grew up in the area hearing about tunnels under a local home, seeing the tunnels themselves and familiarizing themselves with the property has opened their eyes to the history, stories and memories stored within its walls.

“This is living history that we're talking about. There's part gossip, part lore, there's part fact, and then there's the fiction part,” Graham said. "Turns out there's more truth to all of it than we've ever imagined.”

