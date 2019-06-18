Some of the stories behind those involved in jail suicides

This January 2009 photo provided by Charlene Bigelow shows her son, Devin Lynch, during his Marine graduation from Parris Island, S.C. In February 2016, Lynch had gotten drunk and attempted suicide. He was arrested the same day on charges alleging he sexually assaulted his girlfriend and was jailed awaiting trial. He suffered from depression and anxiety and had post-traumatic stress disorder after serving with the Marines for almost eight years, including deployments to Afghanistan and Japan on a mission to collect human remains after the 2011 tsunami, according to his mother and court records. Bigelow believes her son’s death was preventable and hopes her lawsuit helps ensure suicide-prevention policies are carried out. Her son, she says, “would want to hope that his story would make a difference in somebody else's life.” (Charlene Bigelow via AP)

A Marine with PTSD, a schizophrenic father, a granddad struggling with depression: They are just some of the many who've taken their lives in U.S. jails — a problem experts say is preventable with more training and safeguards. Here are their stories:

DEVIN LYNCH - COOK COUNTY JAIL

The inmate, unsupervised, empties out an unlocked utility closet. He stands there for a moment, looking at a surveillance camera, before stepping inside and closing the closet door. About an hour later, a guard appears — and finds that Devin Lynch, a 26-year-old Marine, has taken his life.

"I didn't know he was a risk," the guard would later say in a lawsuit deposition.

Just before he died, Lynch called his mother from Chicago's Cook County Jail.

"He was crying by the time our one-minute warning came on," Charlene Bigelow recalls. "I said, 'Hang up and call me right back,' and he didn't."

Six weeks before, in February 2016, Lynch had gotten drunk and attempted suicide. He was arrested the same day on charges alleging he sexually assaulted his girlfriend and was jailed awaiting trial.

Lynch suffered from depression and anxiety and had post-traumatic stress disorder after serving with the Marines for almost eight years, including deployments to Afghanistan and Japan on a mission to collect human remains after the 2011 tsunami, according to Bigelow and court records.

At the jail, home to one of the largest populations of mentally ill inmates in the nation, intake staff noted Lynch's history and assigned him to a special mental health unit where guards were supposed to closely watch inmates and check cells, bathrooms and closets at least every 30 minutes. The unit was created in 2013 after a federal investigation found inmates at the jail were at risk from poor mental health care. A federal court order required Cook County to step up staff suicide-prevention training and monitoring.

The video of Lynch's last moments surfaced in a lawsuit filed against the county by Bigelow that settled this April for $1.7 million. Another video, described in the guard's deposition, showed the officer sitting at a desk and talking on the phone over the 90 minutes during which Lynch killed himself.

In an email, Cara Smith, chief policy officer for the Cook County sheriff's office, said jail employees receive "extensive" mental health training and that, "unfortunately, Mr. Lynch made a terrible and unforeseeable decision to take his life. There were no warnings prior to his action."

Bigelow, however, believes her son's death was preventable and hopes her lawsuit helps ensure suicide-prevention policies are carried out. Her son, she says, "would want to hope that his story would make a difference in somebody else's life."

— By ELLIOTT DAVIS, of the Capital News Service.

ANTHONY WEAVER - ROGER D. WILSON DETENTION FACILITY

Anthony Weaver was awaiting the birth of his grandchild at the hospital in October 2016 when police served him with an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear at a hearing on a vehicle burglary charge. The 55-year-old had been in and out of jail as he struggled with drug addiction and depression.

He was taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility in Knox County, Tennessee, where just six months earlier he'd used a razor to slit his wrists in a suicide attempt, according to court records. This time, jail staff assured his public defender that Weaver would be seen by mental health professionals, court records say.

County policy requires that inmates be placed in a housing cell within 48 hours of booking. Yet six days later, Weaver was still in an intake cell, in clothes soiled from his own urine and feces. He could not walk and had to use a wheelchair to meet his attorney. He had not been assessed for suicide risk, given his prescription drugs or provided with medication for drug withdrawal, court records say. He didn't even have access to a working lavatory. He told an attorney he wanted to kill himself, which records say was relayed to jail staff.

Wright Surgenor, Weaver's social worker, was told Weaver was unavailable when she tried to visit him and stressed her concern to a jail official. "I got it, it's taken care of," Surgenor was told, according to court records and a recent interview.

Ten days after his arrest, Weaver learned that his grandchild had been born with a genetic defect and died. Inexplicably, he was again given a razor by one of the jail guards and left unattended. The next day, he slit his throat and died, never having been moved out of intake.