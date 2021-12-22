Stories of the year: Car crime a major focus of Connecticut police and politicians in 2021

Car thefts and burglaries in 2021 proved one of the most persistent and divisive side effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on reader interest and significance, Courant editors chose automobile-related crimes as one of the year’s top 10 stories.

Car thefts and burglaries started ramping up in 2020 and continued unabated into this year as crews of young thieves roamed neighborhoods, making off with vehicles and valuables. Glastonbury, Berlin and other suburban towns have been hard hit.

Deluged with complaints from victims, municipal leaders started the year by calling on state legislators to reform the juvenile justice system and get brazen thieves off the streets. Bills targeting repeat juvenile offenders were introduced in the General Assembly, but no legislation was enacted.

The surge in auto thefts and burglaries corresponded with COVID-19 precautions that closed schools and prompted hybrid class schedules, beginning in March 2020 and continuing through the 2020-21 school year. Published reports around the nation linked disengaged kids with spikes in property crime.

But Connecticut police and government leaders, mostly Republicans, said a big part of the problem lay in a lax juvenile justice system. Young suspects who were arrested were back on the streets within hours.

Packed community meetings and calls for a special session of the General Assembly rose with the hit-and-run death of a 53-year-old jogger in New Britain on June 29. A 17-year-old New Britain male who was driving the stolen vehicle that hit and killed Henryk Gudelski had been arrested 13 times over the last 3 1/2 years, including on charges of robbery, reckless driving, assault with a knife, larceny and possession of narcotics.

State leaders enacted an administrative change that gave judges and police wider access to juvenile suspects’ criminal histories before deciding whether they should be released. Democrats praised the change as an important bipartisan development, but Republicans said it did not go far enough.

Democrats and policy experts blamed the juvenile crime spike on a childhood mental health crisis, economic instability brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and a fraying social service safety net in poor communities. Democratic leaders have consistently said that locking up children is not an effective solution.

But Republicans continued calling for what they said were common sense laws to address the repeat offender problem, including requiring mandatory GPS monitoring of juveniles arrested while awaiting trial in separate cases.

The total number of car thefts reported in Connecticut rose to about 8,400 in 2020, up from a historic low of 5,964 in 2019. The number of cars stolen annually in the state has dropped precipitously since its peak in 1991, with 26,254 stolen vehicles, but began to rise again around 2013 with the emergence of keyless cars that have proven much easier to steal.

The good news this year was that the overall rate of violent crime in the state fell 37% from 2010 to 2020 and the rate of property crimes fell 29% over that decade, according to the findings by the state’s Criminal Justice Policy and Planning Division released in October. The FBI’s annual uniform crime report showed Connecticut’s violent crime rate was the fourth lowest in the nation last year and the state’s property crime rate ranked among the bottom 15 states.

Still, substantial increases in car thefts and homicides in the state since last year put Connecticut’s criminal justice system in the political hot seat and kept police scrambling. Gov. Ned Lamont acknowledged the toll of repeat juvenile offenders, saying in October, “Some of these kids, we’ve got to be a lot stricter with. It’s probably 10% of these folks who are causing 90% of the problems … I take that very seriously, not only are they endangering their lives but also the lives of those around them.”

Departments throughout the state formed local and regional task forces dedicated to curbing car crimes. Officers with the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force had recovered 72 stolen vehicles, arrested carjacking and murder suspects and seized several guns over two months after the unit’s launch this fall.

Statistics show that 75% of vehicles recovered in Hartford last year were stolen from the suburbs, and that trend has continued this year, task force leaders said. Everyone involved in stemming car crimes stresses that vehicle owners can do themselves a huge favor by locking their cars and removing valuables.

