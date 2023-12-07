Stories of Hope: Food Brings Hope Community 'a lifeline' for Daytona Beach mom

Kiara Douglas with her children, Ijanae, Iaria and Ihlan. Douglas, who lives in Daytona Beach, is studying to become a nurse and she said the Food Brings Hope Community has been "a lifeline."

My name is Kiara Douglas and I reside in the vibrant city of Daytona Beach with my three children. Unfortunately, my food stamps were reduced, leading to insufficient provisions for my small family. The FBH Community VCan came to our aid by providing food assistance and eventually I was able to enroll for FBHC’s Prosperity initiative.

The Prosperity’s director enrolled me in credit classes and debt management with the Mid-Florida Housing Partnership, guiding me toward potential homeownership.

The FBH Community offered not only sustenance through the monthly food distribution, but also valuable resources to help me navigate through financial challenges. Now, as a Prosperity client, I can concentrate more on my education, working toward becoming a nurse (LPN) without the constant worry about food. Moreover, I am actively rebuilding my credit, aspiring to secure a home for the safety and well-being of my children.

The FBH Community has been a lifeline for me, prompting me to share its positive impact with others in need.

My holiday wishes revolve around ensuring my children have the essentials. Ihlan, my son, needs a youth size 14/16 jacket; Ijanae, my daughter, requires a youth size 9/10 jacket; and Iaria, my younger daughter, needs a youth size 4/5 jacket. My children’s Christmas wish lists include a bike for Ihlan, a hoverboard for Ijanae and a Baby Alive doll for Iaria. Additionally, I am using my cellphone for online classes and wish to receive a laptop or tablet for a more effective learning experience.

Despite my own challenges, I contribute to the community by donating clothing to Goodwill and the Salvation Army. I assist elderly individuals with errands and various tasks and volunteer with the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Children Legacy Choir.

About this series: FBH Community’s mission is to foster community organizations that proactively work to eradicate the causes of generational poverty. FBH Community hosts programs such as Food Brings Hope’s KidsZone, TeenZone, FBHonors, Change the Code and Lemerand Center of Excellence at Daytona State College. Another FBHC program is VCan with the mission of eradicating hunger and homelessness among children and youth in Volusia County. FBHC Homes Bring Hope’s mission is to lead the facilitation of homeownership opportunities for hard-working families. And, FBHC Prosperity Initiative assists hard-working families in overcoming barriers to achieve food and housing stability, as well as educational and career advancement. FBH Community’s overhead is fully funded by the Hosseini Family Foundation, allowing 100% of donations to directly benefit the programs and families. Throughout the holidays, The News-Journal is highlighting the organization by publishing the stories of some of its young participants and families. To donate to the organization, or to brighten the holidays by donating a gift to a child, visit FBHCommunity.org, email info@FBHCommunity.org or call 386-317-5767.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Stories of Hope: FBH Community 'a lifeline' for Daytona Beach mom