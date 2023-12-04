Stories of Hope: Fourth-grader appreciates value of education, wants to attend college

Aleah Drayton, a fourth-grader at Turie T. Small Elementary, attends the Lemerand School of Excellence because her father wants her "to get smarter every day."

My name is Aleah. I am 9 years old and I go to Turie T. Small Elementary. I have been at Turie T. since VPK and now I am in the fourth grade. My best friend has also been there since VPK and she attends Food Brings Hope’s KidsZone at our school.

My favorite subject in school is social studies because I have B in that class. I attend the Lemerand Center of Excellence because my principal picked me and my dad wants me to get smarter every day.

I am the youngest of five children, and I live with my dad and sister. My dad is the best cook ever! He makes good fried chicken, BBQ chicken, rice and vegetables. I can’t cook yet, but I can make noodles in the microwave. As a family, we like to watch movies together like anime or action movies. I have my own YouTube channel where I show anime pictures. My favorite animated show is "Naruto."

When I grow up, I want to go to college to get a degree, like my mom. She got her degree before she passed away. I like to be a helper, too, so I try to pick up litter in the grass and help my dad at the house with small chores.

This Christmas we are going to fly up to New York to visit my grandma. We have been there before and I like visiting her. For Christmas, I want a bag of chips, arts and crafts kits, and an IHOP gift card because their breakfast is really good. I also like to build stuff out of wood; I built a wooden car for my little cousin. I also made a superhero mask with a box, scissors and tape. I wish for a new pair of headphones because mine are broken.

If I had my own money, I would buy gifts for my family. My 13-year-old sister would want a new lotion because I use hers a lot and I would buy my dad an electric razor to shave his beard.

About this series: FBH Community's mission is to foster community organizations that proactively work to eradicate the causes of generational poverty.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Stories of Hope: Fourth-grader appreciates value of education