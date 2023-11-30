Stories of Hope: Galaxy Middle School student enjoys school, connecting with others

My name is Michael Clayton. I am 13 years old and in the eighth grade at Galaxy Middle. I attend Food Brings Hope’s FBHonors Program.

What I like the most about school is making connections and learning skills I can use in my future. Being respectful of other people is the best way to show kindness. I like movies. The "Star Wars" saga is my favorite, especially the TV show "Rebels." I like this series because it shows you can do the right thing, even though people pressure you to do what you’re told or what’s easy.

When I get older, it would be my dream to be an NFL football player for the Buccaneers. If not, I’d like to do a job that makes me feel accomplished, preferably working from home using technology. Honestly, I just want to make enough money to own a Lamborghini.

I like my PE class the best because it’s fun, keeps me physically healthy, and I get to play sports. My mom would say I should love science since she’s a science teacher; but PE the most, although I have a cool science teacher this year.

We have a big family with lots of cousins and we all get together around the holidays. For Thanksgiving, we normally go to my grandparents' cabin in North Carolina and enjoy the outdoors. For Christmas, we spend a lot of time with family, I don’t even know how many. We make Nana’s traditional Christmas cookies, mom makes peppermint hot chocolate for the kids, and we all hang out and then open gifts around the tree after eating a lot of food.

The Christmas gift I want most this year is football collection cards.

Stories of Hope: FBHonors student has Major League dreams

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Stories of Hope: Student enjoys school, connecting with others