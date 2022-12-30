Stories of hope and redemption thrive at this Fort Worth church and ministry

Three decades ago Chandler Fozard did a terrible thing that resulted in hope for many.

It resulted in him spending four years in prison — which he now considers a small price to pay for the big changes his incarceration has since brought about for himself and others.

Fozard, 52, is the founding and senior pastor at More Than Redemption Church. The church, which meets each at 10 a.m. each Sunday at 1131 Burton Hill Road in Fort Worth, has grown out of the aftercare program of Hope Prison Ministries, which Fozard also founded.

And while all are welcome, Fozard is quick to note this isn’t a church for the fainthearted.

”The services are open to the public but we haven’t been exactly campaigning the public given the unique nature of our congregation,” Fozard said.

”Our focus has been and continues to be on those who have been released from prison to our care, but we have received men off the streets as well. We accept all offenses and do not discriminate,” Fozard said.

”Over the years, we’ve served the needs of those charged with everything from minor possession to murder and, yes, we accept even those who must register as sex offenders.”

The church motto is “More Than Redemption Church wants to be the church that loves well.”

The mission of Hope Prison Ministries is “to offer real hope to those in prison and after they are released, through clear, consistent teaching, counseling, mentoring, and accountability, and to equip others to do the same, for the eternal good of all concerned, and to the glory of God.”

”Its motto is changing users and abusers into husbands, fathers and givers,” Fozard said.

Fozard’s story

In 1992, Fozard was charged with abuse of a minor for spanking his then fiancee’s children “in the wrong manner for the wrong reasons,” and for writing bad checks. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of probation to run consecutively.

He discharged the prison sentence in four years and was released in 1996 with “good time.” He was released from supervised probation in 1998 and completed the probated sentence in 2001.

During this time he began to look for an opportunity to not only find redemption, but more out of his life going forward. Then, he realized through finding it for himself, he could also bring it to others seeking the same.

”Knowing my release was approaching, I wrote The Orthodox Presbyterian Church for help. The denomination sent me a directory. I wrote and called several of its churches,” Fozard recalled. “Pastor Richard Shaw, then of Westminster OPC in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, began to drive 200 miles to visit me in prison.”

After Fozard’s release, knowing he planned to attend Oklahoma State University, Shaw connected Fozard with Pastor Bruce Parnell of the Stillwater Reformed Presbyterian Church. The church provided the initial expenses for a place to stay, showered him with everything he needed to live and attend college, welcomed him into their homes and even around their children.

”They modeled what Christian families and community should look like,” Fozard said. “Having been born the son of an alcoholic dad, a schizophrenic mom, raised in group homes all over Texas, I had never seen or known the love and care anywhere near what I received from that church.”

Having started a successful website design company from his dorm room at OSU, Fozard left college and eventually relocated to Dallas where he remained in the faith. In late 2000, he met Barbara Maxwell and they married July 1, 2001. It gave him the chance to be a father to her son, Brandon, who was still living at home, along with his sister Shelly, who was already out of the house.

Hope Prison Ministries was formed in May of 2008 and became an official nonprofit a year later. In December of 2020, More Than Redemption Church held its first services.

”When it started I was just teaching classes in the Bradshaw State Jail in Henderson, Texas. I would lead 10 different Bible studies,” Fozard said. “But the response became overwhelming and there was a need for more help.”

Fozard still goes to prisons and provides services, but he started to focus on the more. He and Barbara converted their garage into an apartment with a grant from the Amon Carter Foundation. Then, he began to work with others to put former inmates into houses.

How Hope Prison Ministries works

The ministry operates 12 homes. Three are considered entry level houses and the rest are considered graduate homes.

Thirty-two men are living under the care of Hope Prison Ministries, while two have moved into their own housing. Hope Prison Ministries has connections to help those in their care find work. They also provide each former inmate with a smartphone and a bus pass.

A parental control app in each phone lets Fozard and the folks at Hope Prison Ministries monitor them.

”It filters out pornography and lets us see their texts,” he said.

As for More Than Redemption Church, on average around 35 attend services. Fozard said the church welcomes those of all faiths, even atheists, through their doors.

”Ironically, among our current regular donors, one of them is an atheist who came and left our program when he was able. Yet, he continues to give because, as he says, he appreciated how we helped him when he needed it and few others would,” Fozard said.

Fozard stressed one aspect of Hope Prison Ministries, which he said cannot be understated: “We refuse to capitalize on the backs of the people we are supposed to be serving. No one works for us for free, no raising money on the corners, no selling banana bread, no using their gifts and talents without just compensation.”

They have two employees, Fozard and his assistant, who doubles as the ministry driver.

”Our people work for legitimate employers, save up money, and eventually, God willing, leave. All of our men are gainfully employed with legitimate employers ... ” Fozard continued. “They earn paychecks, deposit and save money in their own bank accounts, pay rent, optionally tithe to the local church and learn how to give.”

While the church serves the needs of those in the prison ministry’s care, the ministry also works nationwide to help former inmates adjust to life back outside the prison walls. They lead worship services and Bible studies in the prisons. They write letters, send books, accept collect calls, and help those incarcerated plan and prepare for release. They locate transitional housing and connect those being released with local churches.

Depending on the availability of funds, the ministry has helped nationwide with emergency housing, clothing, groceries and more for people all over the country, and for those regularly under its care.

”Many are released with no one to help them, no food, clothing or housing. Many, especially those who are registered sex offenders, will find many obstacles between them and worshiping in a local church,” Fozard said. “Some of those obstacles are placed there by parole, but more and more, many are sadly there from the local churches themselves.

”The sad truth is that when people hear ‘registered sex offender’ their minds go to John Wayne Gacy and Ted Bundy, predator types who actually represent less than 1% of those who actually wear the label registered sex offender. There are so, so many different variables in how someone might become a registered sex offender it is insane and a horrible injustice to lump them altogether.”

Testimonials

”I stepped out into a whole new world. It’s a very hard thing to adjust from prison into the world. I had a place to stay, they helped me get employment, they helped me get my life back in order,” Bobby said.

Bryan said because of Hope Prison Ministries he has reunited with his family after thinking that was an impossibility.

”They didn’t want anything to do with me, but because of what I learned from Hope Prison Ministries I’ve been able to show a new light to my family and the new person that I am today,” he said.

As the founder of Hope Prison Ministries, Fozard began his relationship with many of the men while they were still incarcerated. It began with teaching in the prisons, writing letters, sending them books, accepting their collect phone calls. He picked them up at the prison when they were released, took them shopping, helped them to re-establish their identification, bought their food and clothing, helped some complete their schooling, find their first job, start a business, mentored and counseled them.

”That is why More Than Redemption Church was born, to serve the needs of its unique congregation - a congregation that consists largely of people most churches don’t want, but some, if they only knew, wish they had as their members,” Fozard said.

”I have done nothing more than what was done for me. I have forgiven and loved as I have been forgiven and loved.”

Endorsements of others

Sandy Kurtzman is the landlord to a young man who has benefited from Hope Prison Ministries and the church. She admits she was hesitant to rent to him at first, but is now glad she changed her mind.

“I love Shawn. I told him if your parents die I’m adopting you,” she said. “When the background check came back I was like, whoa! Then Chandler called and told me who Shawn really is, how he sees him.

“He’s an amazing tenant. Instead of coming to me telling me something needs to be fixed, he’ll say, ‘I fixed this’ and I’ll knock a couple hundred dollars off his rent. He even installed a shower door.”

Kurtzman said Fozard is not only changing the lives of former inmates re-entering society, but also the lives of folks who have to interact with them once they are released from prison.

“He’s giving them a chance to get past what they’ve done. He’s treating them like humans,” she said. “He holds them accountable and he’s giving them the mentorship these guys need to look up.

“And, if Chandler hadn’t called I would have missed out on meeting one of the special people in my life.”

Tyson plant manager Eddie Zendejas has hired many men in the program Fozard has recommended. He is a big believer in the ministry and second chances.

“They’re highly reliable. I have elevated a couple to leadership roles,” he said. “I feel very strongly about the ministry he has. I think people are worthy of redemption and second opportunities. God gives us unlimited opportunities.

“I will always open a door for someone when Chandler calls me and says, ‘Hey, I have someone I need to get placed in a job.’”

Fellow pastor David Rogers of Town North Presbyterian Church in Richardson has been a friend of Fozard’s for about a decade. He said Fozard’s ministry has saved lives that otherwise would have been cast out and left homeless.

“What’s a guy going to do if he has nowhere to go, if no one will take him? He goes to the streets and that’s where he lives,” Rogers said.

Rogers has personally referred some former inmates to Fozard for help. He also believes Fozard’s personal story makes a big impact.

“He’s got a story of his own, he’s been there himself, and that has such a positive effect,” Rogers said. “In the Bible it talks about God comforting us in our need as we should comfort others in need.

“I believe his ministries have the perfect name. He gives each of these guys hope.”