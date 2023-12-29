The stories of Indianapolis you won't read anywhere else: The 317 Project

Every neighborhood in Indianapolis has an untold story to share, one just has to set out to find it. That's exactly what the 317 Project does. Journalists set out into the city's vibrant neighborhoods in search of the untold things that make us a community. More than two years in the making, we've covered a lot of ground. Here is every story shared in 2023.

Have a tip for a story in one of Indianapolis’ neighborhoods? Let us know at 317project@indystar.com.

How this thrift concept went from a storage unit to a storefront

As Naptown Thrift began to grow, so did the storage unit.

From 90s NBA Champion jerseys to patched jeans, the Naptown Thrift shop off 54th Street and Keystone Ave. has unique vintage clothing from all over Indiana.

When you walk in, you’re greeted with rows of clothes hanging from the ceiling. Posters of various artists, clothing brands and movies cover almost every inch of wall space. The place may look small, but it is packed tight front to back with vintage clothes.

The concept was started in 2015 by Aaron Marshall and his parents out of a small storage unit.

Read more: How this thrift concept went from a storage unit to a storefront

How this teacher brings social-emotional learning to the classroom and beyond

Christmas trees. Some presents. Families. These were some of the images children at Meridian Hills Cooperative Nursery School & Kindergarten drew to gift their parents at the end of the day.

A student got frustrated when they couldn't complete the picture they had in mind. Teaching and assistant director Linda Foley talked with the child about their vision so that they could finish their project.

This is social-emotional learning in practice.

Read more: How this teacher brings social-emotional learning to the classroom and beyond

Roosters a comforting constant for woman weathering change in Drexel Gardens

Traffic roared down West Minnesota Street on a chilly January afternoon in Drexel Gardens. There to watch it roll by was a 6-foot-tall rooster gleaming in the sunlight.

“My granddaughter calls it ‘the chicken’,” said Debra Hancock, describing the metal bird keeping watch outside her house. It has plenty of companions. Windchimes, planters and a ‘Welcome’ sign are decorated with roosters.

“I just like roosters,” smiled the 69-year-old in a poultry-themed purple hoodie. They've been a familiar presence to her since childhood.

Read more: Roosters a comforting constant for woman weathering change in Drexel Gardens

Proud father shows his respect and love for his daughter serving overseas

Dewain Divelbliss shows off a blue star service banner at his home in the Pheasant Run neighborhood of Indianapolis, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Divelbliss’s daughter is a staff sergeant serving in Kosovo, and is part of the Indiana National Guard.

You can see the creases on the blue star flag that hangs above Dewain Divelbliss’s home in the Pheasant Run neighborhood on the southside.

That’s because Divelbliss, 58, doesn’t go too long without replacing the flag once it starts getting worn down, out of respect for his daughter who is currently deployed in Kosovo.

Divelbliss would prefer not to use his daughter’s name due to the confidential nature of her work in the military.

Read more: Proud father shows his respect and love for his daughter serving overseas

Old hands guide community weekly publication based in Southport

The Southsider Voice might be the perfect community newspaper for contentious times.

It’s the familiar place where 60,000 readers in Perry and Decatur townships learn what their neighbors have accomplished, how the high school baseball team fared, where to find a good plumber or who just died.

Its mission, splashed atop each page: “Sharing positive news.”

Who better, then, to deliver the news than editors and writers with years — and years — of experience.

Read more: Old hands guide community weekly publication based in Southport

Small blessings and 'little winks from the universe' have shaped this Twin Aire brewery

Nicole Oesch believes things happen for a reason. How else can she explain the church pews stretching along the white-painted brick walls of Kismetic, a bar and brewery she and husband Ryan own in Twin Aire.

Nicole found the pews for sale online, marveling at how the plush, velvet cushions were the perfect shade of blue ― not too light, or dark ― but deep as the Indiana sky at twilight. They complement Kismetic's yellow curtains, teal beams, porcelain cat figurines and mid-century-inspired decorations.

Finding used furniture in one’s preferred color palette might seem trifling. But not to Oesch ― not if you know Kismetic's history.

Read more: Small blessings and 'little winks from the universe' have shaped this Twin Aire brewery

Lantern Hills church combines outreach and nature to serve its community

A church located on about 3.3 acres of mostly woodsy land in Lantern Hills is an oasis of hope and help for its congregation and east-side neighbors.

The Church of the Nativity-Episcopal goes beyond traditional worship to be a community resource. On the second Saturday of each month, for instance, volunteers distribute free pet food to families in need ― a ministry started during the pandemic. And when unexpected life events arise, members step up to cook and deliver hot meals.Hospitality is at the heart of Nativity.

Read more: Lantern Hills church combines outreach and nature to serve its community

Buddhist temple and sculpture garden call Indianapolis east side community home

Buddhas are part of the sculpture garden Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Phap An Temple.

It's tucked away so that most passersby wouldn't even know it's there. But on South Franklin Road in Indianapolis' Raymond Park neighborhood, hidden behind a house, is a Buddhist temple and sculpture garden.

The Phap An Temple made the east side community home a few years ago. When they bought the football-field-sized lot, it was overgrown and full of brush, said Deborah Nguyen, a Temple member. But members worked to clear it out and turn it into something special.

On the outside, the Temple building itself is a simple structure shaped like a barn. The inside is a different story: it's vibrant, warm and welcoming.

Read more: Buddhist temple and sculpture garden call Indianapolis east side community home

In Crispus Attucks Museum, Black voices share Black History loud and clear

You couldn't hear much inside Crispus Attucks Museum. Not on a late Tuesday afternoon, even as boisterous students attending Crispus Attucks High School filtered out of yellow buses under cold and cloudy skies.

The museum, 1140 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., shares a common wall with the school's gymnasium. But for the sharp squeak of tennis shoes, the occasional tweet of a coach's whistle and faint shouts from boys playing basketball, all was peaceful and quiet.

Still, Crispus Attucks Museum tells Black History loud and clear.

Read more: In Crispus Attucks Museum, Black voices share Black History loud and clear

Wanamaker Feed & Seed owner has front row view of 'Small Town, USA'

At Wanamaker Feed & Seed, Jim Trimble has sold customer service for 45 years.

Down the street from the neighborhood church and across from the local fish fry spot, Trimble’s customers visit for more than just hardware, pet supplies or poultry feed.

“We don't sell anything you can’t get at some other store,” Trimble said. “We don't have the market cornered on anything, so we try to know what we are selling and pass the knowledge along.”

Read more: Wanamaker Feed & Seed owner has front row view of 'Small Town, USA'

Nora restaurant offers slice of Burmese history, and cuisine

Step into Htaw Metta on a busy weekend afternoon and you might hear five different languages in the cozy Nora restaurant; patrons chatter in Burmese, Karen, Thai, or English and in the kitchen, Mon, another Burmese language.

The language mélange reflects both the eatery’s cuisine ‒ a mix of sushi, Thai, and Burmese offerings ‒ and the owner’s life story.

Born in then-Burma, now Myanmar, near the Thai border, Htira Rammahtaw belongs to the Mon people, one of Myanmor’s many ethnic groups. As a young man he moved to Thailand but his people were subject to persecution there.

Read more: Nora restaurant offers slice of Burmese history, and cuisine

Skate park in Stout Field fills niche in city's skateboarding community

Novak Jackson, 11, drops in on the quarter pipe Sunday, March 5, 2023, with the help of Brian Apolskis, co-owner and teacher at Q Skatepark in the Stout Army Field neighborhood in Indianapolis. Brian has run the park for six years with his wife Shane and sees it as the “Little League” for Indianapolis’s larger skate scene.

Tucked inside an unassuming warehouse in Stout Field, you'll find the city's only indoor skate park.

Q Skatepark, 1727 Stout Field East Drive, provides a weatherproof haven for first-time skateboarders and experienced riders alike. The cavernous space with its graffitied walls has even hosted skateboarding icon Tony Hawk and rapper Lil Wayne.

Bryan and Shane Apolskis opened the park in 2016. The same warehouse also serves as headquarters for their event management business, Sequence, which puts on the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.

Read more: Skate park in Stout Field fills niche in city's skateboarding community

Indy's Irish Ink, where art meets pain therapy

Hannah McKenry has a good feeling about turning 27. It's a year for change.

"It's a pandemic thing — I completely lost my mid-20s. It feels like I jumped from my early to my late," she said. "And I feel really ready to change my life."

She decided to mark that milestone with a tattoo, specifically a birthday cake featured on an album by American dream pop duo Beach House.

Read more: Indy's Irish Ink, where art meets pain therapy

He'd fish in the Amazon if he could, but this Crossfield pond has something more unique

The pond is still, and green. The grass around it has been tamed by mowers. It's guarded by tract homes on one side and a 2-way road on the other. No towering forests, or White River-like currents.

But the fishing is decent, and that’s enough. Soon, when the weather warms, the young fishers of Crossfield will bike out here with their poles and toss lines into the water.

“It’s run by the kids around here,” Matthew Danz, 19, says, as he watches his bobber – a dot asleep on the surface. Waiting for it to talk to him.

Read more: He'd fish in the Amazon if he could, but this Crossfield pond has something more unique

Tha Corn Man fires up Mexican street corn in Fall Creek Place food truck

Shrouded in charcoal smoke in a Dollar General lot, Timmy Campbell is trying to start his generator.

The Houston native is, to his loyal customers in Fall Creek Place, just Tha Corn Man. “Hey Corn Man!” they’d call out. His food truck’s front plate reads: Corny. He calls his 10-year-old daughter “the Corn Cob Kid.”

The love for elotes sprung from his Texas childhood, when Mexican street corn was abundant at food trucks. Then came the Gary of his teens, when Campbell would wake up to the corn man’s bell ringing down the street.

Read more: Tha Corn Man fires up Mexican street corn in Fall Creek Place food truck

In Martindale-Brightwood, an alternative to a junkyard awaits car lovers.

Carl Rice (left), watches his cousin Phillip Rice, both of Indianapolis, as he works at removing parts off a salvaged engine in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood of Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Pull-A-Part, a national chain of do-it-yourself auto salvage facilities.

Their hands are caked in grime as they wrench at the car. Their toolbox sits nearby. They’ve spent hours at the yard, but for regulars at the Pull-A-Part in Martindale-Brightwood, the end result is worth it.

Every day, customers take their pick of car parts among the sea of automobiles — however obscure. The only catch: They need to remove the pieces themselves. So, customers every day will wrench, screw, drill, prod and pull to get what they need.

Read more: In Martindale-Brightwood, an alternative to a junkyard awaits car lovers.

The love story behind these unique houses in Lockerbie Square

The houses catch the eye immediately when strolling through Lockerbie Square. Two cottages, bright blue and muted mauve, sit side by side.

But the houses' defining accessory is a tunnel connecting the two dwellings like hands clasped and connected. It's a unique feature even in a neighborhood full of historic homes.

Helen Small, who currently lives in one of the homes, said the story goes back decades.

Read more: The love story behind these unique houses in Lockerbie Square

In Saint Vincent neighborhood, five decades of helping poor, elderly people

Colleen Yeadon spends every other Sunday serving lunch at Little Sisters of the Poor St. Augustine Home, a retirement facility serving some of the city's poorest elderly residents.

It’s one of the many things she and more than 130 other women do as members of the St. Augustine Home Guild, a volunteer group founded in 1967 to support the home.

Members do day-to-day tasks, such as folding laundry, preparing food, making the residents’ bed, and changing bedsheets every week. They host happy hours (not the alcoholic kind), ice cream socials and bingo.

Read more: In Saint Vincent neighborhood, five decades of helping poor, elderly people

Herron-Morton couple has created a 'carbon sink' brimming with trees, flowers

A bee visits a flower in the gardens of Rod Maust and Martha Yoder Maust at their Herron-Morton Place home Friday, May 5, 2023.

On about an acre in Herron-Morton Place, the Mausts operate what Rod calls a carbon sink. Surrounding their six-bedroom 1898 home are carpets of grass that wind around flowers, garden beds and trees. Definitely trees.

Cherry, persimmon, pawpaw, peach ... and Rod Maust and Martha Yoder Maust can keep listing more.

They're "actually sucking carbon dioxide out of the air in a small way," Rod said.

Read more: Herron-Morton couple has created a 'carbon sink' brimming with trees, flowers

Eagledale in Indianapolis has a bar where everybody knows your name

Sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name.

"You know that show, Cheers?" 70-year-old Linda Louise Foster asked through a pair of apple-shaped rose-colored glasses. "This is like Cheers."

She nursed a Coors Light at the west-side Fat Cat Bar with the familiar lunch crowd on a recent Monday, and the bartender, Sierra Gill, knew her next drink would be vodka and soda with grenadine, plus a side of hangover-preventing pickle juice.

"Sierra, what's my favorite song?" Foster quizzed. Gill looked at the ceiling to think for a beat.

"Probably 'Tennesee Whiskey.'"

Read more: Eagledale in Indianapolis has a bar where everybody knows your name

Hidden in Eastwood strip mall, a secret passage to Bruce Lee's teachings

The room is square and unassuming, tucked into an Eastwood strip mall off Binford Boulevard with little visible signage.

Punching bags and equipment pile up on one half, as students stand in front of an opposite mirrored wall. A squadron of ceiling fans tries, in vain, to battle mid-June humidity.

UFR Martial Arts instructor Ulises F. Rodriguez — barefoot, a black gi over his slight frame, with cloudy white hair — gestures for a younger, much larger student to attack him. A series of parries, and the pupil is gently flattened on the red, well-worn training mat. A mimed punch finishes the exercise.

Read more: Hidden in Eastwood strip mall, a secret passage to Bruce Lee's teachings

Tucked in a Carson Heights garage are Harleys and riders driven by purpose

Gary Harriman (right), 71, a retired police officer, helps change the oil on his son Craig's Harley-Davidson motorcycle Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his shop in Indianapolis' Carson Heights neighborhood. Harriman owns and operates Indianapolis Funeral Escort Service alongside his wife, Michelle, who purchased the company in 2011. He and his team partner with 92 funeral homes across central Indiana to lead processions by motorcycle from funeral home to cemetery. Harriman says they will finish the month with 149 funeral processions.

A handful of shiny Harley-Davidson Road Kings sit tucked inside an unmarked green and white garage off Shelby Street beneath a U.S. flag swaying in the breeze.

In place of the iconic Harley emblem is another winged logo labeled “Indianapolis Funeral Escort Service.”

Gary Harriman, 71, starts his morning tending to the bikes, which roar in and out of the garage multiple times a day. He owns and operates the business with his wife Michelle.

Read more: Tucked in a Carson Heights garage are Harleys and riders driven by purpose

2 Amigos Mexican grocery keeps it in the family

Conchas caught the boy’s eye, and he didn’t want just one.

The shelves at Tienda Mexicana 2 Amigos held everything from Mexican chips and candies to prayer candles, but alas, not the sweet breads in bulk. The boy wanted a box, so his mother tracked down Joaquin Zarza.

Zarza, an owner and manager at 2 Amigos, tried his best – a stroll up and down the aisles, a trip to the back – with no luck. He sent the boy and his mother on their way with apologies and well wishes: a small gesture that, to Zarza, makes a big difference.

Read more: 2 Amigos Mexican grocery keeps it in the family

At Lynhurst Baptist's Wednesday night meals, 'All Are Welcome!'

There could be many reasons cars line up in the parking lot at Lynhurst Baptist Church on Wednesday nights for a free meal. Maybe the driver is exhausted and needing a break. Maybe they don't want to do the dishes. Maybe they can't afford food.

Regardless, Ben Wakefield, senior pastor, said if there's food in stock, they won't go empty-handed. As the blue font on the church's website says, "All Are Welcome!"

Read more: At Lynhurst Baptist's Wednesday night meals, "All Are Welcome!"

In this corner of Bates-Hendricks, stray cats find their homes

A cat hotel sits on the porch of a home on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood of Indianapolis.

The orange tabby that ruled South New Jersey Street went by many names: Garfield, Fat Gus, Toby. To Gretchen Szostak, he was Otis, the leader of a trio of cats called the OGs.

Otis slinked up the porch looking for food and attention. At Szostak’s house, where four giant dogs bound up to the door, he found both. On Szostak’s porch sat an elaborate two-story wooden house, with five openings leading to beds of straw and blankets for stray cats and an occasional raccoon to lay on.

Cat houses are a common sight in Bates-Hendricks, particularly when it gets cold.

Read more: In this corner of Bates-Hendricks, stray cats find their homes

H.A. Waterman building, now housing The Auto Center, has storied history in Five Points

Entering The Auto Center in the Five Points neighborhood, your eyes may be drawn to a colorful rooster greeting you on your way in the door. Although fun to look at, the bird is not the only thing unique about this business.

A shop for auto repairs for vehicles of all makes and models, The Auto Center resides in a storied establishment.

Since 1883, the H.A. Waterman building has been a staple of the area, acting as a blacksmith’s shop, a weigh station for farmers and a service shop for cars and farm equipment, among other things, all at different times in its history.

Read more: H.A. Waterman building, now housing The Auto Center, has storied history in Five Points

Northside comic book store proves some things are immortal

The Greeks have Zeus. The Romans, Jupiter.

We have Superman.

“Superheroes,” Tim Reynolds said, “are Americans’ mythology.” They’re legends passed down from one generation of loyal followers to the next. Except tales of American heroes aren’t inscribed in ancient scrolls; our gods reside in glossy panels of comic book pages.

Comic Carnival is a regional myth itself.

Read more: Northside comic book store proves some things are immortal

A giant rocking chair makes this New Bethel home 'heaven on the front porch'

Steve and Louise Deckard sit in a giant rocking-chair Friday, July 28, 2023, at their home in New Bethel, Indianapolis. Steve made the rocking chair for his wife, Louise.

Once, a pair of women drove up Steve and Louise Deckard’s driveway to inquire if their house was a gift shop. Although some might say it “looks like a Cracker Barrel,” Louise joked, this place she’s lived in for almost 40 years is a treasure to her.

She didn’t always feel this way. Louise swore that when she and Steve first moved into their house in 1984, it was a “nasty-looking little dump.” But the Deckards wanted to stay in New Bethel, where Steve’s family roots were already planted.

Steve built the porch that now wraps around the home and refitted the exterior with wooden logs and mauve paint.

Read more: A giant rocking chair makes this New Bethel home 'heaven on the front porch'

Word of mouth and fresh bread draws the hungry to this Avalon Hills bakery

Word of mouth and the scent of freshly baked bread draws the hungry to Sourdough Heaven in the Avalon Hills neighborhood of Indianapolis. This bakery isn't your traditional brick-and-mortar operation. It's a brick-and-mortar house peeking out from behind well-manicured shrubbery, blanketed by the leafy shade of two tall sycamore trees near Skiles Nature Park.

A home-based artisan bakery suits Andy Anderson just fine. His 5 a.m. commute from bedroom to kitchen is brief. Its only traffic requires navigating past two West Highland terriers named Edgar and Mia. The dogs snore gently as Anderson gets to work prepping an oven, setting out flour, parchment paper and glass bowls to fashion sourdough bread — his passion.

Read more: Word of mouth and fresh bread draws the hungry to this Avalon Hills bakery

This Perry Township elementary school has a special relationship with a local church

At this year's back-to-school night at Mary Bryan Elementary School, the parking lot was so packed it was hard to even find a spot.

The yearly event, put on thanks to a partnership between the school and the nearby Southport Presbyterian Church, features food, games, a DJ and a chance for students to meet their teacher.

School principal Jack Heath said the event was a big success this year, despite families having to deal with school redistricting.

“We had teachers coming to us, actually in tears, saying every single one of their families came,” Heath said.

Read more: This Perry Township elementary school has a special relationship with a local church

Old fire station in Keystone-Monon will show Black firefighters' beginnings in Indy

Corey Floyd, president of the Indianapolis Back Firefighters Association, shows off the beginnings of a visual history display that will highlight how Black firefighters helped shape the city's department Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at old Station 31 on E. 46th Street. Floyd grew up just down the street and as a child, would walk over from playing baseball at the neighboring fairgrounds for cookouts at Station 31. He sees the project as one way to give back to the community that gave to him, and is passionate about increasing diversity in firefighting.

Indianapolis firefighter Corey Floyd grew up in the Keystone-Monon neighborhood and served at the firehouses nearby.

Now he’s back, ready to serve his community in a broader way, giving new life to a shuttered firehouse as a Black firefighter museum.

Old Station No. 31, at 1201 E. 46th St., will showcase uniforms and equipment, feature a video wall and a visual retelling of how Black firefighters helped shape the department.

Read more: Old fire station in Keystone-Monon will show Black firefighters' beginnings in Indy

African market bringing new tastes and connections to west side neighborhood

Kolawole Taofeek has been fielding questions for weeks. From folks at the barber shop next door. From people at the corner gas station. From daycare workers at the church down the street.

They all want to know when his store will open its doors.

Taofeek and his wife, Morufat, are preparing to open Jokkymore DChef African Market in the Farley neighborhood, just outside the I-465-loop along 10th street on the city's westside.

Read more: African market bringing new tastes and connections to west side neighborhood

The Grand Hall in Chapel Hill neighborhood celebrates big community moments

A neon sign framed with plump red roses welcomed guests to Kim’s Sweet 16.

Black fabric draped across metal beams created curtains over a runway at the Grand Hall in the Chapel Hill neighborhood. Tall centerpieces on tables featured the same roses and dangling crystal-like gems.

Emma Reyna’s daughter requested red and black decorations for the party, matching her red ball gown with delicate black lace details.

Her mom delivered.

Read more: The Grand Hall in Chapel Hill neighborhood celebrates big community moments

Holliday Park is a beautiful, philanthropic-based metaphor for Indianapolis

Holliday Park is 94 acres of perfection along the White River, between Meridian and Spring Mill, near 64th Street. Did you know? Me neither, not until Cap and I moved last month to the northside and looked for a park for our daily nature walks.

We found 3.5 miles of winding trails and a community of fellow walkers – hello again, Sid and Kathy – and a metaphor for Indianapolis: An overlooked gem that tells a story of failure and success, built with philanthropy, love and hard work.

Read more: Holliday Park is a beautiful, philanthropic-based metaphor for Indianapolis

Frog Holler works to keep identity against commercial development

Nestled into a crook of the White River, the Frog Holler neighborhood is an oddity of sorts.

The name doesn't show up on any map, but the North Perry area neighborhood on the southwest side was misnamed Frog Hollow for decades.

Plain houses with chipping paint are hemmed in with chain-link fencing and rest on foundations next to more modern residences with crisply painted accents and well-kept lawns.

Read more: Frog Holler works to keep identity against commercial development

From Cumberland? This lady might know more about your family than you do

Joni Curtis, a historian on all things Cumberland, with a banner from a long-defunct Cumberland High School, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in the Cumberland neighborhood of Indianapolis, which hugs the Hancock County line.

What’s to know about Cumberland?

Joni Curtis is the woman to ask.

She knows stuff about the town — the only one in Indiana to straddle two counties; Marion and Hancock – that’s not in the books.

Literature has it plotted in 1831. Curtis thinks the town was in place before then.

“There’s a man buried in the cemetery in 1790. So he had to have been here before 1831,” she said.

Read more: From Cumberland? This lady might know more about your family than you do

A tornado’s devastation united this Camby Santa Claus to do good with other St. Nicks

When an EF-4 tornado tore through southern Indiana in 2012, extreme winds and flying debris destroyed homes and wreaked havoc across the area.

Families lost everything. In Henryville, schools bore the brunt of the damage among hundreds of buildings.

Among those impacted, children were the ones robbed of some innocence as the storm crushed towns. They needed a pick-me-up.

Read more: A tornado’s devastation united this Camby Santa Claus to do good with other St. Nicks

Lyn House in Windsor Park builds community through low-cost tutoring for Indy kids

LYN House in the Windsor Park neighborhood of east of downtown reminds Hoosiers to "love your neighbor."

Decked out with an alphabet rug, shelves of educational games and a kitchen for making cookies, LYN House offers low-cost one-on-one tutoring to families in Indy.

Heidi Lyda, the director of LYN House, said as poverty rates climbed, the founding group in 2009 wanted to help alleviate economic and social difficulties families in the community were facing.

Read more: Lyn House in Windsor Park builds community through low-cost tutoring for Indy kids

Arlington Woods cosmetology school built on faith and family

Mustard seeds, slightly larger than the tip of a ballpoint pen, hang inside a small purple bag above Jacqueline Fuqua's desk in her office at The Fuqua Institute of Beauty Culture.

Next to it on the wall, a wooden plaque reads, “If you have faith as a grain of mustard seed, nothing shall be impossible unto you.”

Faith has guided Fuqua for roughly 40 years as she’s worked in the beauty industry, first as a hairstylist and now as a teacher and the co-owner of her beauty school on Twin Oaks Drive in Arlington Woods.

Read more: Arlington Woods cosmetology school built on faith and family

Trains familiar and sometimes nettlesome to Indy's east siders

It rumbles, bumps and shakes by, vibrating the glass bottles shelved from floor to ceiling at the liquor store across the roadway.

White and red robotic arms lower and bring the flow of morning commuters to a halt, allowing it to pass. Its rusty, metal tracks stretch all the way northeast from downtown to outside of the city and beyond.

In North Brookside Park the train is an especially familiar, and sometimes nettlesome, presence.

Read more: Trains familiar and sometimes nettlesome to Indy's east siders

At Hilltop Farms Equestrian Center in West Newton, family looks after one another

Rylee Hoerger, 13, practices on her appaloosa Montee at Hilltop Farms Equestrian Center, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in the West Newton neighborhood of Indianapolis.

Alisha Hibler was eight months old when her mother placed her in a saddle. The 27-year-old barn manager at Hilltop Farms Equestrian Center in West Newton has been riding horses since before she can remember.

Hilltop Farms houses roughly 40 horses. Some have spent their whole lives there. Others, like the Budweiser Clydesdales, check in for a weekend during the Indiana State Fair each summer.

“We do hotel work as well,” Hibler joked.

Read more: At Hilltop Farms Equestrian Center in West Newton, family looks after one another

Gym-goers lift each other up at Indy City Barbell

Naz Salman walked into Indy City Barbell with a friend three years ago and loved the energy in the gym so much she got her own membership.

One of the things that drew her to the gym when she walked in was all the women she saw working out.

“Some women are intimidated by this environment, but not here,” Salman said. “Women run the show here.”

Read more: Gym-goers lift each other up at Indy City Barbell

Scruffy the stray dog delighted residents in this neighborhood. Now he's off the streets.

Of all the Indianapolis neighborhoods a lost dog could roam, Scruffy hit the lottery with Ivy Hills.

The mangy, toy-sized mutt’s elusive presence in the north-side area in April and May became lore on the Ivy Hills Facebook group. Neighbors documented Scruffy sightings with pictures and tales anytime he popped up in their garages, patios and yards.

Get too close, and he’d take off “like a rocket,” said Jane Gallant, a makeup artist who felt compelled to get him off the street.

Read more: Scruffy the stray dog delighted residents in this neighborhood. Now he's off the streets.

Broadway in the 'burbs at College Park's Beef and Boards dinner theater

Between I-465 and the strip malls of College Park, a small miracle unfolds before a matinee audience at Beef and Boards. Joseph, favorite son of Jacob, rises airborne before ancient Egypt as his technicolor dreamcoat shimmers. The dancing cows of the Pharaoh’s prescient dream foresaw Joseph’s ascent.

Joseph isn’t actually flying. And the gilded cows are actually 14 papier-mâché creations of the theatre’s costume designer, Kathy Henry, who called them the hardest costume she’s made.

That’s the miracle of Indianapolis’ premier dinner musical theatre venue 700 miles from Broadway.

Read more: Broadway in the 'burbs at College Park's Beef and Boards dinner theater

For this teen, a trailer in Emerson Heights is her own little oasis

Noa Burns, 17, leaves a small travel trailer next to her family’s home in the Emerson Heights neighborhood of Indianapolis, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, where she likes to use as a hangout of sorts. Burns is getting ready to go to a nearby performance of the pop group 1975 with a couple of friends.

Directly next to a home in the quaint, tree-lined street in Emerson Heights sits a travel trailer. The nondescript white trailer may look like nothing fancy. But to Noa Burns, it’s an oasis.

Burns has repurposed the family trailer as her own place to hang out with friends, get alone time or, on occasion, sleep. It’s a space any 17-year-old, like her, craves.

“I love it out here,” she said.

Read more: For this teen, a trailer in Emerson Heights is her own little oasis

Sikh community meal shares faith, fellowship and chapatis

The senses alight when you step into Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis — a gurdwara, or Sikh worship community — in the city’s southeast Acton neighborhood.

There’s the colorful garments and head coverings of attendees. Excited chatter in the parking lot juxtaposes with reverent whispers inside the worship room as singers perform hymns from the Sikh holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib.

And there’s the enticing smell of spices wafting into the entrance hall, warm and fragrant, beckoning hungry visitors to wander in the direction of the langar, or free community kitchen.

Read more: Sikh community meal shares faith, fellowship and chapatis

The people behind the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis

There was no hazardous weather that day. In fact, it was a cloudless and unseasonably balmy November morning. But the meteorologists in the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis were hard at work.

Cody Moore was training an artificial intelligence program to better translate weather advisories in Spanish. That means he's constantly checking and correcting the translations generated by the program to "teach" the machine.

Next to him, senior meteorologist Jason Puma was testing the alarm signal that the federal agency's radio station sends out whenever there's hazardous weather. With a single click, Puma sent a test alert to anyone in Central Indiana who's using the radio service.

Read more: The people behind the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis

Holy Cross residents cling to hope despite closure of neighborhood's namesake church

The bell tower soars above homes and trees in the Holy Cross neighborhood on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The church itself has stood for more than 100 years at the intersection of Oriental and Ohio Streets: a landmark and gathering space for the community where parishioners stayed for hours after mass partaking in coffee and doughnuts and the gym served as a polling place for elections.

“Everything went around the church and the parish and the families and it was a very tight group,” said Ron Frazee, who grew up in the neighborhood, attended church and Holy Cross school and worked on church renovations in the early 2000s.

Read more: Holy Cross residents cling to hope despite closure of neighborhood's namesake church

IndyHumane volunteer has dedicated more than 10,000 hours of service

Volunteer Barb Bush takes Baxter for a walk and time outside at IndyHumane on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Baxter will soon be up for adoption.

Barb Bush is not the First Lady, but she’s one of the first to welcome, care for and train the stray animals at IndyHumane in Indianapolis’ Augusta neighborhood.

Bush spent the last 12 years dedicating her time at the shelter’s sprawling daffodil yellow building on Michigan Road, where she typically spends six hours each day, five days a week.

Volunteering began as a way for Bush to cope when she was dealing with loss in 2011.

Read more: IndyHumane volunteer has dedicated more than 10,000 hours of service

Babe Denny beans and raising a family

The home of Oretha Harris, just across the street from Lucas Oil Stadium and the N. K. Hurst company, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in the Babe Denny neighborhood of Indianapolis. Hurst, which for many decades packaged beans in this site, has converted to an event space. Harris, who is 96-years-old, has no plans to sell her home to developers.

When Oretha Harris-Eldridge walked out the front door of her Babe Denny neighborhood home in the 1960s, she made her way across West McCarty Street to her seat at N.K. Hurst Co., a local dry bean business.

Her 40-year-plus routine placed her near a factory front window just before 7 a.m. where she could see her house, and more importantly, if her children left for school on time.

"I want to do something but I can't because she is watching,” Hildermon Harris, her son, recalled thinking, because his mother always kept watch.

Read more: Babe Denny beans and raising a family

In this Steinmeier basement, symphony's horn player perfects his sound

Robert Danforth is the principal horn player for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. You might expect an elaborate practice space in his Steinmeier home.

You'd be wrong.

Danforth prefers the environs of his unfinished basement with its concrete floors, utility sink, laundry rack and cat litter boxes. There, the velvety sound of his French horn fills the space.

More: In this unfinished Steinmeier basement, symphony's top horn player perfects his sound

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 317 Project: The stories of Indianapolis one neighborhood at a time