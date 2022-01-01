Stories with most pageviews in 2021

Dec. 31—Here is a look at the stories with the most page views on the McAlester News-Capital's website during 2021.

1. Choctaw Nation announces new COVID-19 relief programs (August 2021)

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma announced COVID-relief programs for tribal members in August 2021.

Choctaw Nation received $944 million dollars from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in March that included $1.9 trillion — with the largest-ever investment to Native American communities at more than $31 billion.

The tribe opened the Chahta Achvffa member portal online at www.chahtaachvffa.choctawnation.com for tribal members to access applications — which are now closed. Tribal members looking for assistance can contact any of the tribe's 17 community centers.

2. Skeletal remains identified as Holly Cantrell (February 2020)

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said in February 2020 that skeletal remains found near McAlester were identified as that of missing woman, Holly Cantrell.

Remains found in February 2018 on a secluded peninsula in the Cardinal Point Recreation Area were positively identified as Cantrell, a McAlester woman who had been missing since January 2017. Morris said the case would be further investigated as a homicide.

"At this point we don't have a lot of leads," Morris said at the time.

3. One dead after shooting in Hartshorne (November 2021)

A November 2021 shooting in Hartshorne left one person dead and two others transported to a medical facility.

Other law enforcement agencies at the scene deferred to the FBI, which was not releasing the names of anyone involved.

The shootings happened near the North Ward Elementary School and prompted school officials to temporarily place the school on lockdown until police gave the all-clear.

4. Online Driver License renewal now available (March 2020)

Oklahoma Department of Public Safety officials announced in March 2020 the launch of online renewals and replacements for Class D driver licenses and identification cards.

Story continues

Officials said the move came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased efforts to encourage residents to stay in their homes to slow the spread of the virus.

Customers can complete the application by going to www.dps.ok.gov and clicking on "online services." A link is also available at my.ok.gov, where customers will have to create an account.

5. OHP: 4 dead, one injured after car hits tree (September 2021)

Four McAlester residents died in September 2021 after their car hit a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

An OHP press release states a 2019 Gensis left State Highway 31-A approximately 4 miles south of Stuart and hit a tree around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Meghan D. Ransome, 30; Christopher B. Carrion, 30; a 13-year-old boy; and a 14-year-old boy were all pronounced dead at the scene.

6. McAlester teacher charged with committing 'lewd or indecent acts' to student (March 2021)

A McAlester Public School teacher was charged with committing lewd or indecent acts and making lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, according to court documents.

Court documents show Lester Young II, 41, of McAlester, was charged with the two felony counts in March 2021 in Pittsburg County District Court.

The case is still in court.

7. 5 THINGS TO KNOW: How do I know if my unemployment claim went through? (August 2020)

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission provided information for people filing for unemployment insurance.

To check the status of your claim, go to ui.ok.gov. You will find information regarding the status of your application, recent activity, monetary entitlement, and determinations of eligibility.

For a complete list of Oklahoma Works American Job Centers and their phone numbers and addresses, please visit https://oklahomaworks.gov/about/oklahoma-works-centers/.

8. Developer: Chick-fil-A, Old Navy, more signed with Shops at McAlester (August 2021)

Shops at McAlester developer Burk Collins said in August 2021 several more stores and restaurants agreed to locate at the retail shopping center.

He said Hobby Lobby, Old Navy, Chick-fil-A, Burger King, Starbucks Coffee agreed to locate in the Shops at McAlester retail shopping center currently under construction near the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69 in McAlester.

Those businesses joined Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Five and Below, Jiffy Lube, T.J. Maxx, Burke's Outlet and more in the shopping center set to turnover to major stores Feb. 14, 2022.

9. Woman charged in alleged murder for hire plot (January 2021)

A Latimer County woman told investigators she "didn't think anything would happen" after her alleged murder for hire plot was foiled in January 2021.

Courtney Nicole Deatherage, aka Courtney Deela, 25, Wilburton, was charged with one felony county of solicitation for murder in the first degree, according to court documents filed by the District 16 District Attorney's Office.

Court records show the case is set for a preliminary hearing conference March 15, 2022.

10. Prison rodeo will 'take a lot of work' — but officials support its return (August 2021)

Officials announced in August 2021 plans to reinstate the Prison Rodeo held at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester each year until 2009.

Prisoners previously signed up to participate in some events at Oklahoma's maximum-security prison, while professionals also competed in the 12,000-seat arena behind prison walls before it was cancelled prior to the 2010 event.

OSP Warden Jim Farris announced plans to bring it back, bringing support from McAlester Mayor John Browne, McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner, McAlester Chamber of Commerce President Krystal Bess — and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.