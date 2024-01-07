Stories that shaped us: These are the most impactful stories in San Angelo in 2023

The year 2023 was one of change for San Angelo. A handful of long-time businesses shut their doors while others made their entrance into the community. We rallied around families struggling with illness. We celebrated a nomination for a young farming couple.

Here are the San Angelo Standard Times stories that people were most interested in for 2023.

Troubadours Bar and Grill

Excitement was in the air in March when this new outdoor venue opened in the former Concho Pearl Ice House on South Chadbourne Street.

Troubadours Bar and Grill is now open at the former Concho Pearl Ice House at 1605 S. Chadbourne St.

They offer daily specials and tasty options including a taco burger, cowboy sushi along with a wide selection of bar drinks.

Along with indoor dining they have an outdoor stage with artists most weekends.

Sunset Jr

A former food truck tried their hand at a brick-and-mortar location on Van Buren this April.

The family-owned business offers up burgers, salads, sandwiches and more. They have two locations, including the original food truck which parks near Fiddlesticks Bar and Patio on Arden Road.

Buttercup Café

It was sad news early in December when the Buttercup Café announced they would be closing after three and a half years in San Angelo.

The couple-owned business on Sherwood Way tried to find a new owner, but were unsuccessful, and eventually decided to close.

Young girl passes after battle with Huntington’s disease

A young San Angelo girl’s life was tragically cut short when she died this April. Khloe Salazar Gloria was diagnosed at age 4 with juvenile Huntington’s disease, a rare and fatal condition that attacks the brain.

Khloe and mom, Natalie Salazar.

The family posted regular updates on their Facebook page “Keeping up with Khloe.”

On April 17 came the devastating news that Khloe had passed away.

A GoFundMe for funeral expenses was nearly able to meet their goal with $24,540 raised toward a goal of $25,000.

Sterling City couple named Young Farmer & Rancher contest finalists

Kade and Morgan Hodges of Sterling City were named finalists in a contest that highlights outstanding accomplishments in agricultural leaders between the ages of 18 and 35. They were among the top three finalists for the state of Texas.

Kade and Morgan Hodges of Sterling City.

The couple raises sheep, lambs, rams, commercial angus and more on their land at Hodges Livestock.

Kade Hodges is a fifth-generation rancher and the couple said they were dedicated to continuing this way of life and inspiring the next generation of ranchers and farmers.

