Stories that swept PA in 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ABC27 News is taking a look back at some of the biggest stories that took place across the Midstate and the Commonwealth in 2023.

The swearing in of Gov. Josh Shapiro, who became Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor: Gov. Shapiro was sworn in on Jan. 17, 2023 and ended the year with a budget that was four months late, but hailed as bipartisan.

A historic year for women: Kim Ward became the first woman Senate President Pro Tempore, Joanna McClinton became the first woman to serve as House Speaker and Debora Todd was sworn-in as the Commonwealth’s first female chief justice.

Scandal rocked the Capitol: Mike Vereb, Shapiro’s Legislative Affairs Secretary, was accused of sexual harassment and resigned from his position. Gov. Shapiro faced intense backlash from Republicans, including Ward, over his handling of the situation.

The West Reading Chocolate Factory Explosion that killed seven, including a Lancaster woman, and left first responders searching for survivors for days.

Unbelievable site on the PA Turnpike: a single-engine plane crashed in York County, killing one passenger.

The collapse of I-95 in Philadelphia, which killed one person. The bridge was re-opened less than two weeks later.

The tragic loss of Midstate Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr., who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Juniata County.

The Harrisburg Broad Street Market fire, which displaced dozens of vendors, many of whom are still waiting on a permanent space.

The two-week long manhunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante. He fled a Chester County Prison in August.