Stories of three Revolution of Dignity participants who gave their lives in the war against Russia

As Ukraine commemorates the 10th anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity on Nov. 21, citizens reflect on the sacrifices made by their fellows for the future of their country.

Unfortunately, many Revolution participants had to continue their struggle for democratic values on the front lines. Here, we share the stories of three Revolution of Dignity participants who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom and independence of Ukraine.

The text was prepared exclusively for NV by the Memorial memory platform, which tells the stories of civilians killed by Russia, and Ukrainian military personnel who have lost their lives.

Oleksandr Filon

Oleksandr Filon, born in Kovel, Volyn Oblast, graduated from the Faculty of Physical Education and Sports in 2019. As a civic activist, he played a significant role in the Revolution of Dignity. After that, from 2015 to 2016, Filon fought in the ATO in Donbas with the Azov Battalion, earning the Order of Courage III degree.

Oleksandr Filon Меморіал (Memorial memory platform)

After returning to civilian life, he worked as a hand-to-hand combat coach at the Sich sports club and led the Civil Corps Azov Kovel. In 2019, he founded the public organization Right Space “VATRA” in Kovel.

Before the start of Russia’s full-scale war on Feb. 24, 2022, Filon joined a territorial defense unit, signing a contract before the Russian invasion. Later, he served in the Ukrainian National Guard’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade with the call sign “Vіrnyi” (Faithful). Leading the unit “Vovcha Zhraia” (Wolf Pack), he successfully executed complex combat tasks. Tragically, Oleksandr Filon lost his life on June 28, 2023, in a battle against occupiers near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, just weeks before his 26th birthday.

“You gave your life defending our state, so we could live. You were a worthy commander, conscientiously doing your job. We had so many plans: children, finishing renovations, going on a honeymoon. You are the dearest, most valuable thing I had. Now, all that remains are memories and your belongings,” wrote his wife Anna.

Bijan Sharopov

Bijan Sharopov, born in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, moved to Kyiv at the age of five, forming a profound bond with Ukraine. His interest in biology flourished at Kyiv schools No. 206 and No. 218. Graduating from the National University “Kyiv-Mohyla Academy” with a biology degree, he pursued postgraduate studies at the Institute of Physiology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

Bijan Sharopov Меморіал (Memorial memory platform)

Engaging in civic duty, Bijan actively participated in the Revolution of Dignity and later served in the Aidar volunteer battalion during the Anti-Terrorist Operation in Luhansk in 2014. Transitioning to civilian life, he co-founded a biotechnology company in 2016.

In 2019, Bijan defended his doctoral dissertation and became a dedicated neurophysiology educator at Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. His scientific contributions led to recognition, making him a finalist for the Plato Kostiuk Foundation Prize. Passionate about popularizing science, he delivered lectures and wrote research articles.

As conflict escalated, Bijan joined the 11th Separate Special Forces Battalion, participating in battles for Kyiv, Chernobyl, and Kharkiv Oblast. Tragically, he lost his life on April 13, 2022, during a combat mission near the village of Borove in Kharkiv region. Initially missing, confirmation of his death came in 2023. Bijan was 32.

“Bijan Sharopov was incredible. Thank you for giving your life so that we all could be free. I will remember him eternally young, daring, and brave,” wrote colleague Anastasia Tokhtamysh.

“He burned like a star on stage. He had so much love in him. Thanks to him, I will always remember that even when rockets fall – every night is worth it. Honor,” added friend Julia Kochetova.

Andriy Zahoruyko

Andriy Zahoruyko, hailing from the city of Maryinka in Donetsk Oblast, graduated with honors from the Mathematics Department of Donetsk National University. For eight years, he dedicated himself to teaching. In 2004, he transitioned to television, where he worked as a director, scriptwriter, and cameraman. In 2012, he joined the “Kyiv” TV channel, becoming the creator and host of the historical project “Kyiv Stories” within two years. He had a passion for football and possessed extensive knowledge of the sport.

Andriy Zahoruyko Меморіал (Memorial memory platform)

During the Revolution of Dignity, Andriy actively participated in protests during the March of Millions. He consistently attended Independence Square in the capital, being one of those who defended the protesters during the attempts to disperse them in December 2013.

When the full-scale war erupted, Andriy joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, serving in the 25th Separate Rifle Battalion. He was part of the squad with portable anti-aircraft missile systems. He fell in combat on Nov. 3, 2022, in the area of the town of Spirne near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. The soldier came under enemy mortar and artillery shelling, and for a long time, he was considered missing. He would have turned 48 on Nov. 9.

“Warriors are not cried over. I will mourn. I am proud of my brother!” wrote his brother Vitaliy Zahoruyko.



