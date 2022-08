eric1513 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It might seem like a good idea to protect your Social Security card by laminating it, but there’s a reason why it’s made out of fragile banknote paper.

Learn: How To Boost Your Social Security Benefit by $800

Discover: What Is the Best Age To Take Social Security?

While they were originally made from cardboard, the Social Security Administration switched to banknote paper in 1983 to implement several security features, according to AS USA.

Not only do paper Social Security cards lessen the chances that someone will find an intact card on the street, but the SSA noted that other security features are more appropriate to a paper card format, such as:

A blue tint marbleized random pattern. Attempts to erase or remove data are easily detectable.

Yellow, pink and blue planchettes are randomly placed on the paper stock.

Intaglio printing on the card provides a “raised effect” that can be felt when examined by touch. This technology is difficult to replicate.

Additional security features are not visible to the naked eye.

Laminating your Social Security card prevents the detection of these features, potentially causing problems when you need to use the card for identification purposes.

If you’re worried that you may lose or damage your card, SSA noted that you may cover the card with plastic or other removable material if it does not damage the card.

See: How To Find Your Social Security Benefit Amount Online

Find: New Study Shows How Logging on to the My Social Security Site Will Benefit You

You can get a new Social Security card by logging into your “my Social Security account” and applying online. You can also call 1-800-772-1213 or visit your Social Security office when it reopens.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Storing Your Social Security Card – Why You Should Never Laminate It