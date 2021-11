Storyful

Severe wind battered parts of the north and east coast of the United Kingdom on November 26, amid a “rare” red weather warning issued by the Met Office for the area.Footage by Iain MacDonald, who said it was taken at around 6:50 pm on Friday, shows strong wind gusts in Dundee, on Scotland’s east coast.Police Scotland warned residents not to travel through areas under threat from Storm Arwen. According to local reports, around 80,000 homes in Scotland were without power as a result of the storm.The red weather warning expired in the early hours of Saturday, the Met Office said, but an amber warning for gusts between 65-75 mph remained in place for the northeast of the country. Credit: Iain MacDonald via Storyful