Storm Babet: Derby's Museum of Making aims for New Year reopening

A Derby museum devastated by flood water is still cleaning up one month on - but bosses hope to fully reopen soon.

The Museum of Making sits next to the River Derwent which topped 3.58m (11.8ft) on 21 October, its highest point since records began.

The main collections were spared but the building suffered damage to the workshop and kitchen.

Tony Butler, executive director of Derby Museums, said the financial cost was at the "top end" of five-figures.

Water marks are still visible on the tiles of the city centre museum.

Bosses have had to give refunds for Christmas events and move bookings to other venues, which was cost the venue £15,000.

"The floods created a whole lot of mess, river water brought in the silt which was everywhere. There was a really bad smell and you can still smell a little bit of it now," he said.

He explained that none of the collections had been damaged as "they are on the first, second and third floor, but there are key things that have been damaged - so the lifts and the fire doors have been damaged and will need replacing".

"My preference would be for a full opening - we want the building to be fully accessible for all out visitors," he added.

The museum is working with its insurers and Derby City Council, which owns the building, to get damaged items repaired.

A full reopening is not expected until sometime in 2024.

