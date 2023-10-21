Wales sees danger to life flood warning as Storm Babet hits

A severe flood warning meaning a "danger to life" has been issued for villages on the banks of two rivers.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) issued the severe warning for Llandrinio in Powys where the Severn and Vyrnwy meet.

Storm Babet caused flooding on Friday in parts of mid and north Wales, and disruption continues with several roads still closed.

NRW's severe flood warning advises people to "stay in a safe place with a means of escape".

It covers the village of Llandrinio, as well as isolated properties in the Severn-Vyrnwy confluence area including Hendre Lane, Haughton and Haimwood.

There are also seven flood warnings and 14 alerts in place elsewhere in Wales on Saturday.

Flooding near Boat House Farm campsite in Llandrinio, Powys

Llandrinio councillor Lucy Roberts told BBC Wales she had been out to check on flooding on Saturday morning and it was "not as bad as previous years".

"There is some water coming over the flood defence, but I don't think any properties are at risk at this stage," she said.

"The community is quite resilient and deal with the flooding amazing well."

Ioan Williams, from NRW, said it could take a day for water from upper catchment areas to reach flood plains.

"We've heard already of people being stranded in their cars," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"So just be really careful when you are out and about."

He said the situation was improving in some place but NRW still had "concerns" in communities around the River Dee and River Severn.

Elsewhere, a second red "danger to life" weather alert in a week has taken effect in eastern parts of Scotland, with torrential rain and high winds forecast across parts of the UK.

In Wales, a Met Office weather warning for rain was lifted on Saturday morning.

The River Clwyd remained high at Rhuddlan, Denbighshire, on Saturday morning

Transport for Wales warned passengers to check before travelling on the Wales and Borders network with "disruption expected to continue".

Avanti West Coast services are unable to run between Crewe and Holyhead.

Some cancellations on Great Western Railway between Swindon and Bristol Parkway due to flooding are affecting journeys to south Wales.

Two men sit on chairs in floodwater outside a house in Mold

People had to be evacuated from flooded homes and many schools were forced to close, 52 in Flintshire alone.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there had been more than 60 flood reports.

Some were in Flintshire, in places like Mold, and in Denbighshire towns including Denbigh, Prestatyn, St Asaph and Rhyl.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the floods kept staff "extremely busy" on Friday.

Bronwen Hughes, head teacher at Ysgol Maes Garmon in Mold, told Radio Wales Breakfast it had to close due to the severity of Friday's flooding.

"It was wasn't an easy decision but the waters were rising," she said.

The traffic and travel agency Inrix reported the main Wrexham to Mold road remained closed due to flooding on the A541 at Pontblyddyn on Saturday.

The A5 was also closed between Llangollen and Froncysyllte.