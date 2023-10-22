Storm Babet flooding sees severe warnings as hundreds evacuate

Residents of some 500 homes in a Nottinghamshire town have been urged to evacuate due to flooding caused by Storm Babet.

Nottinghamshire County Council declared a major incident as it told people in Retford they were at risk amid rising water levels along the River Idle.

The river reached record levels on Sunday, with water still rising.

Earlier, police said a woman in her 80s had died in Chesterfield following flooding from the storm.

Derbyshire Constabulary initially said the death was "believed to be related to the flooding" in the area, but later stated only that investigations were "continuing".

Communities around the country have been badly hit by rising waters, sparking major clean-up operations.

In some parts of Scotland, where rare red weather warnings were in place, there are fears families will not make it home for Christmas due to the extent of the damage.

Flooding from the storm, which also hit the north east of England, could last until Tuesday, according to the Environment Agency.

Widespread travel problems are also expected to continue, with train companies warning of major disruption.

Rain is forecast to ease across the country on Sunday, with drier and brighter conditions expected, but the Environment Agency has warned that flooding from major rivers could continue for days.

The organisation's flood duty manager, Katharine Smith, explained: "Following persistent, heavy rain from Storm Babet, severe river flooding impacts are probable in parts of the East Midlands and South Yorkshire... into Sunday.

"Ongoing flooding is probable on some larger rivers including the Severn, Ouse and Trent through to Tuesday."

People in Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire are also being warned to expect more flooding in the coming days.

Three people are so far confirmed to have died since the storm hit on Thursday.

Police Scotland told BBC News on Sunday morning that it was continuing to search for a driver, who was reported to be trapped in a vehicle near Marykirk, Aberdeenshire, in the early hours of Friday. The force did not provide further details about the man's identity.

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire County Council branded the situation in Retford "unprecedented" and said it had opened a rest centre at Retford Leisure Centre.

Council leader Ben Bradley, who is also the Conservative MP for Mansfield, said local families were being supported by police and fire services, as well as other agencies.

"This 'severe' warning means potential risk to life, so it really is important that residents do please cooperate with those services", he said on social media.