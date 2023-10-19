Storm Babet: Body found after woman swept into Angus river

Police have recovered a woman's body from a river in Angus during a rare red weather warning in eastern Scotland.

The 57-year-old was swept into the Water of Lee in Glen Esk as Storm Babet battered parts of the country.

The storm is expected to bring extreme rain, wind and flooding that could be a threat to life.

Angus Council has issued a further plea for residents around Brechin to evacuate as some refused to leave their homes.

HM Coastguard went door-to-door in Brechin urging people to evacuate

Residents of more than 400 properties in the area have already been told to evacuate amid fears that the River South Esk could burst its banks.

The river's flood defences are designed to deal with levels of 3.8m (12.5ft), but the water could reach 5m (16.4ft) long before peak levels between 01:00 and 08:00, a council spokesperson said.

They added: "Building on work undertaken already we are, currently revisiting all properties identified as at risk to evacuate remaining residents who were reluctant to leave earlier."

People elsewhere in Angus and south Aberdeenshire, as well as parts of Dundee and Perth and Kinross, have been urged to stay at home.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances around the woman's death and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

First Minister Humza Yousaf wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Such sad news. My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the woman who has sadly lost her life."

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross wrote: "Dreadful news from Angus this evening. My thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the lady who has sadly lost her life."

A tree has been brought down by high winds in Brechin, where hundreds of residents have been told to evacuate

The red weather warning came into effect at 18:00 and runs until noon on Friday, with amber and yellow warnings also in place in other areas of the UK until Saturday.

The storm is predicted to bring about 220mm (8.5in) of rain in some areas of eastern Scotland, an amount close to the highest ever 24-hour total for a "rainfall day".

Residents have been warned of a danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater, with extensive flooding to homes and businesses and landslips also possible.

There have also been reports of high winds bringing down trees on several roads and thousands of homes are without power.

Some communities could be cut off for several days according to the Met Office.

Angus Council said that as well as about 335 properties in Brechin, an additional 87 households in the nearby villages of Tannadice and Finavon had been told to evacuate "for their own safety".

Rest centres were opened from 15:00 at Montrose Sports Centre and Brechin and Forfar community campuses.

People were asked to bring their own sleeping bags and any supplies and medications they will need.

Police Scotland's advice is to avoid any form of travel in the areas covered by the red warning.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison, who attended a meeting of emergency response agencies on Thursday evening, said the worst impact of the storm had yet to come and conditions would "deteriorate seriously" overnight.

She said: "Protecting the public is our immediate priority and we are coordinating a national effort to ensure that people are safe.

"Our message is clear - if you live in the areas covered by the red warning, please stay at home and do not travel, unless advised to relocate to a rest centre."

She also said the Scottish government expected to launch a major clean-up operation towards the weekend.

Waves have been crashing over barriers in Stonehaven

Jacqui Semple, who is in charge of risk, resilience and safety for Angus Council, has said water levels in the South Esk were expected to reach the top of flood defences at about 21:00 and will continue to rise during the night.

"We don't know what is likely to happen in terms of that overtopping," she told reporters in a briefing.

By 21:30 on Thursday, Sepa had issued four severe flood warnings for areas in Aberdeenshire and Angus.

Ms Semple warned the wind direction was forecast to be different from previous flooding events, forcing the water down different routes.

She added that anti-flood water pumps had been "triple-checked" and were working.

What is a red weather warning?

Red is the most severe of the Met Office's three coloured weather warnings.

It means that dangerous weather is expected and, if you have not already done so, you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather.

It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.

You should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.

You can read more about the weather warning system here.

Aberdeenshire Council has set up rest facilities at Stonehaven Community Centre and Mearns Campus at Laurencekirk.

It announced that burial services would be cancelled until at least Monday, stating "it is neither safe for mourners or our staff".

The council said household recycling centres had also been closed and would not re-open on Friday.

Highland Council announced it was putting defence mechanisms in place in Kingussie, including around the high school.

SSEN, which provides electricity to homes in the north of Scotland, reported widespread power outages on Thursday afternoon.

Train and bus services in the affected areas have been cancelled and driving conditions are likely to be treacherous because of spray and flooded roads.

Gas, water and mobile phone services could also be affected, with some communities potentially being completely cut off for several days.