Two feet of snow, -40 degrees possible as storm roars East

A blast of winter that dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest grew more angry as it roared east on Sunday, paralyzing airports, railroads and highways in more than a dozen states.

Blowing snow from wind gusts of 50 mph or more along with plummeting temperatures added to the dangerous conditions sweeping the nation's northern tier from Missouri to Maine.

The National Weather Service warned that some areas of the Northeast could see 2 feet of snow, while southern New England may see ice accumulations up to a quarter of an inch.

“Feet of snow, blizzard conditions, a significant build-up of ice, tree-breaking winds and plunging temperatures will close roads, cause flight cancellations and disrupt daily activities over a large part of the northeastern United States,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

President Donald Trump weighed in on Twitter, urging the millions of people dealing with the storm to be careful and try staying at home if possible. He cited the bitter cold temperatures, addin that it "wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!"

More than 4,000 flights were canceled from Friday through Monday; more are expected. About 1,000 arrivals and departures were canceled at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport alone. A United Airlines flight from Phoenix, carrying 129 people, skidded from a slick runway there Saturday, but no injuries were reported.

Trains provided little respite. Amtrak canceled some train service Saturday from Chicago to Washington and New York and between New York and Boston and Pennsylvania on Sunday.

In Pittsburgh, all inbound and outbound rail service was suspended for several hours Sunday because of frozen overhead power lines, the Port Authority of Allegheny County said.

Highways were dangerous. In Kansas, a snowplow driver was killed when his truck rolled over on a highway near Stilwell, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

In Missouri, a 15-car pileup shut down Interstate 55 near Ste. Genevieve for hours on Saturday. The highway was open Sunday but the state Transportation Department warned that it was snow-covered and urged "extreme caution."

The governors of New York and Pennsylvania declared emergencies for their states. New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called up 450 National Guard members and issued a travel ban on tractor-trailers and buses on the New York State Thruway and other interstate highways.

In Buffalo, the snow was slowing Sunday, but the weather service warned that gusty winds would blow into the night.

"Very cold air will settle into the region tonight with a northwest wind creating wind chills -20° to -40°F," the weather service said.

Be careful and try staying in your house. Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

New York transportation authorities warned drivers to keep an eye for the hundreds of snow plows.

"Our plows travel at a maximum speed of 35 mph," said Jordan Guerrein, spokesman for the state Department of Transportation. "People need to give them some room to work; they're big and heavy and often spreading salt. As we always say 'don't crowd the plow.'"

