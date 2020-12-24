Storm Bella to wallop northwestern Europe this weekend

A spell of wet and very windy weather is in store across northwestern Europe as a potent windstorm charges into the region this weekend, threatening travel delays, power cuts and even property damage.

"There is growing confidence that a powerful windstorm will impact northwest Europe this upcoming weekend," AccuWeather Meteorologist Isaac Longley said.

The windstorm, dubbed Storm Bella by the U.K. Met Office on Thursday morning, could not be coming at a worse time for those who may have traveled over the Christmas holiday and have plans to return home on Saturday (Boxing Day) or Sunday, or had hoped to safely celebrate outdoors.

#StormBella has been named



Storm Bella is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on #BoxingDay and Sunday



Latest warnings: https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/GToOUnZGU2 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 24, 2020

Significant disruptions to travel on the road and in the air can occur from the wind and rain anticipated with the storm.

"Storm Bella will dive southeast toward the North Sea and strengthen Saturday and Sunday before moving into northwest Europe and weakening somewhat on Monday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tony Zartman explained.

Strong, damaging winds and heavy rainfall will initially arrive across the British Isles on Saturday before spreading into northern and western France, Benelux, northwest Germany and Denmark Saturday night and eventually into northern Spain on Sunday.

"Widespread wind gusts of 50-60 mph (80-100 kph) are expected across these areas, with higher gusts on the order of 60-70 mph (100-115 kph) possible over western Ireland, western Wales, southwest England, the northern and western coasts of France and along the northern coast of Spain," Zartman said.

These areas are also where the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph (145 km/h) will be most likely to occur.

"Strong winds combined with water-soaked ground may result in extensive tree damage and widespread power outages," Longley said.

Winds of this magnitude can also cause coastal flooding along exposed beaches, localized damage, as well as make for more difficult driving conditions and more turbulent flights.

While the winds are likely to be the greatest impact from Bella, a brief burst of heavy rainfall will also accompany the windstorm.

Rainfall totals are expected to reach 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) across The Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, western Scotland, Wales, western England, coastal Benelux, northern and western France and the northern coast of Spain, which can lead to flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Localized amounts of 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches (150 mm) will be possible over western Scotland and Ireland, as well as the Massif Central in France.

"On the back end of the storm, the rain will mix with or change to snow over parts of the United Kingdom Saturday night into Sunday with some accumulation likely, mainly on the hills," Zartman said.

Zartman noted that as Storm Bella unravels and weakens over northwestern Europe early next week, a piece of the storm may break off and bring another round of soaking rainfall, strong winds and heavy snow to Italy and the Balkans as 2020 comes to a close.

