Storm Betty to bring very strong winds to Wales

The Met Office is warning of very strong and gusty winds as Storm Betty moves in from the Atlantic.

A yellow wind warning covers parts of west and north-west Wales from 18:00 BST on Friday until 00:00 BST on Saturday.

Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey and Pembrokeshire are all affected.

Gusts of up to 70 mph (112km/h) are possible along the coast, the Met Office said.

The forecaster warned of injuries and danger to life due to large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

It said there could also be disruption to transport, damage to buildings, road closures, and power cuts.

"Given the time of year, with trees in full leaf, as well as likely temporary structures such as tents and marquees, some disruption is likely," said the Met Office.

"Impacts on high-sided vehicles and caravans are also likely."

Irish Ferries has cancelled two ferries from Dublin to Holyhead on Saturday due to the adverse weather conditions.

Storm Betty, named by Met Eireann, is also expected to bring severe weather to large parts of England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.