Storm Betty brings damage and disruption with 66mph gusts

The second named storm in a month has caused "mayhem" for holidaymakers, a campsite owner says.

About a dozen tents were damaged and a car windscreen smashed by flying debris at Newgale Campsite in Pembrokeshire.

A tree has also fallen on the rail line at Porthmadog, Gwynedd, while restrictions have been imposed on a road bridge.

A Met Office wind warning for parts of west and north-west Wales is in place until noon due to Storm Betty.

BBC Wales weather forecaster Derek Brockway said 66mph wind gusts were recorded near Capel Curig in Eryri, also known as Snowdonia, while gusts of 57mph (91km/h) were recorded on the coast at Mumbles Head, Swansea.

#StormBetty highest wind gusts. 57mph on Mumbles Head, Swansea. 66mph near Capel Curig in Dyffryn Mymbyr, Eryri.

Strong winds and gales in northwest Wales this morning will slowly ease but still quite windy on Anglesey this afternoon with gusts over 40mph. pic.twitter.com/Dm6uc44ExA — Derek Brockway - weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) August 19, 2023

Mike Harris, owner of Newgale Campsite, said neither staff nor campers had "much sleep" overnight due to the weather.

"The combination of rain and wind caused mayhem last night," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"About 12 tents were written off or damaged [and] one windscreen was smashed from flying debris."

He said weather conditions this summer had been the worst in the six years he has run the site, adding: "It makes me feel sorry for those who've been waiting for their family holiday."

Travel analysts Inrix said a fallen tree on the rail line was affecting Transport for Wales trains between Pwllheli, Gwynedd, and Machynlleth, Powys.

Traffic Wales said restrictions were in place for bikes, motorcycles and caravans on the A55 Britannia Bridge, linking Anglesey to the mainland.

The weather warning covers Anglesey, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd and Pembrokeshire until 12:00 BST.

Betty is the second storm named in August, following Storm Antoni which occurred earlier this month.