Storm Betty: Strong winds and heavy rain for Scotland

Cars negotiated a flooded section of the A921 between Inverkeithing and Aberdour, as Scotland experienced heavy rain last December

Strong winds and heavy rain are set to hit parts of Scotland on Saturday.

Storm Betty, named by the Irish meteorological service, is set to bring severe weather across the UK as it moves in from the Atlantic.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Dumfries and Galloway where gusts could reach 50mph.

Meanwhile, three yellow rain warnings will also be in place across 17 local authorities from 03:00. Both warnings expire at midday on Saturday.

Forecasters warn the conditions could cause disruption and possible cancellations to bus and train services as well as a possible flood risk to homes, businesses and roads.

ScotRail confirmed speed restrictions have been imposed on some lines until at least 12:00 due to the forecast.

The operator said trains on eight routes will be delayed by up to 30 minutes, cancelled or revised. The disruption is expected to continue until about 15:00.

The rain warnings apply to Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Dumfries and Galloway, East Lothian, Midlothian, Scottish Borders, Argyll and Bute, North Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire.

The highest rainfall totals are expected over east-facing high ground in the Angus Hills and the Grampian Mountains where between 40-60mm could accumulate.

Strong and gusty south-easterly winds will accompany the rain, with gusts perhaps as high as 40mph around some exposed coasts and hills in the east.

Thousands will be travelling across the country for major events on Saturday, including the final day of the World Pipe Band championships on Glasgow Green and Viaplay Cup football matches, starting with Rangers v Morton at 12:30.

Organisers of the Hazlehead parkrun in Aberdeen announced the cancellation of Saturday's planned 5k.

The event director said the move was part of an agreement with Aberdeen City Council not to stage the race when storms or high winds were predicted.

The forecast is expected to improve on Saturday with sunny spells and showers for the rest of the weekend.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued nine flood alerts and warned of flooding from surface water and small watercourses.

Its stated: "Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network. Impacts may include flooding to low-lying land and roads with difficult driving conditions. Isolated properties may also be at risk."

The Met Office has warned people living and working on the coast to take extra care during windy and stormy weather, and to be prepared for the weather changing quickly.

Stormy Betty, named by Met Eireann, is the second named storm in August following Storm Antoni earlier this month.

Forecasters expect Saturday to see the remnants of Storm Betty move north and bring some showers in western parts of the UK, and more persistent rain in western Scotland.

For Sunday and next week, sunshine and showers are expected.

