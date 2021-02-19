Winter storm blackouts plagued Texas in 2011, too. Recommendations made afterward went unenforced.

Asher Price and Bob Sechler, Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Texas – Failing power plants, rolling blackouts and a spike in demand as Texas is hijacked by a harsh February winter snowstorm – this was the scenario exactly a decade ago as blackouts rolled through Texas.

A post-mortem at the time – including a key finding that state officials recommended but did not mandate winter protections for generating facilities – has renewed relevance as Texas is roiled by a record storm that has left millions without power for at least three days amid plunging temperatures.

A combination of those 2011 findings, as well as reports from the state grid operators that generators and natural gas pipelines froze during the current calamity and Austin American-Statesman interviews with current and former utility executives and energy experts, suggest a light regulatory touch and cavalier operator approach involving winter protections of key industrial assets.

"You could take out ‘2011’ and pop in ‘2021,’ and there is going to be a lot of similarities” between the deficiencies in the grid found in the report 10 years ago and those plaguing it now, said Dave Tuttle, an Energy Institute research associate at the University of Texas.

'An electrical island': Texas has dodged federal regulation for years by having its own power grid

Had the recommendations been followed, either voluntarily by power generators and transmission companies or because of mandates by regulators, many Texans likely would be a lot warmer now, Tuttle said.

“It’s not like the technology isn’t there” to keep electricity flowing during extremely low temperatures, he said. “There are people who live in a lot colder climates than we do” without losing power.

AP: Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Mexico amid Texas winter crisis and power outages

Plenty of blame to go around

A federal report issued in the summer of 2011 found that state officials back in 1989, after another cold snap caused outages, "issued a number of recommendations aimed at improving winterization on the part of the generators."

"These recommendations were not mandatory, and over the course of time implementation lapsed," said the August 2011 report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, titled "Report on Outages and Curtailments During the Southwest Cold Weather Event of February 1-5, 2011."

Texas energy: ERCOT is in charge of Texas' power, but one-third of its board lives out of state

The agency that oversees the state’s main power market – the Electric Reliability Council of Texas – has been getting the brunt of criticism for the ongoing system failure. Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders are calling for investigations and hearings regarding its handling of the emergency.

But Tuttle said there’s plenty of blame to go around.

“It’s not just ERCOT – although ERCOT is going to get hammered over this,” he said.

Lawmaker: The PUC 'did nothing'

ERCOT is regulated by the Public Utility Commission of Texas – a three-member panel appointed by the governor – as well as by the Legislature. In addition, power generation companies, transmission companies and retail utilities all have a hand in keeping electricity flowing in the state’s deregulated electricity market.

"10 years ago, the PUC identified the incapacity to deal with extreme shifts in the weather and did nothing," state Rep. Lyle Larson, R-San Antonio, wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

In response to a question from the Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network, about what the state mandates in terms of winterization, a Public Utility Commission official pointed to a state rule that every year ERCOT must file reports with the PUC addressing whether generators have complied with winter weatherization plans – including “an assessment of the reliability and adequacy of the ERCOT system during extremely cold or extremely hot weather conditions.”

“ERCOT's review of plants indicates that the majority of plants are following their weatherization plans,” says the Extreme Weather Reliability Assessment, filed with the PUC in January.

The Statesman also left messages with the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates gas pipelines, asking whether the agency requires gas pipeline operators to winterize their infrastructure and if it requires any kind of proof or affidavit about that winterization. The messages were not immediately returned.

Agency spokesman R.J. DeSilva wrote in an email that "the RRC has strict enforceable rules in place to ensure safe production and transportation of oil and natural gas in the state" but he did not mention any mandates.

The agency recently sent a bulletin to oil and gas operators "urging companies to monitor and maintain operations as safety permits," DeSilva said.

How to help: And what to do if you need help during Texas' historic freeze

Messages left by the Statesman with the Association of Electric Companies of Texas and the Texas Pipeline Association asking about winterization practices also were not immediately returned.

One coal plant executive who formerly worked in grid operations told the Statesman that the PUC requires operators of generators to sign an affidavit confirming that facilities have been winterized.

"But it's not like they say, 'Here are 1,000 things you need to do,' " said the executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity since he was speaking about a regulatory agency that oversees some of his work.

A decade to act

The winter storm in February 2011 saw single-digit temperatures in parts of Texas.

A total of 193 generating units in Texas faltered, leading to rolling blackouts affecting 3.2 million customers.

"Had ERCOT not acted promptly to shed load, it would very likely have suffered widespread, uncontrolled blackouts throughout the entire ERCOT Interconnection," federal regulators concluded at the time, a claim that ERCOT operators are echoing today as they seek to answer criticism from Abbott and other politicians.

The federal officials also found that natural gas pipelines and production facilities were compromised by the weather.

"Generators and natural gas producers suffered severe losses of capacity despite having received accurate forecasts of the storm," the 2011 report said. "Entities in both categories report having winterization procedures in place. However, the poor performance of many of these generating units and wells suggests that these procedures were either inadequate or were not adequately followed."

A suggestion then-Bastrop City Council Member Joe Beal made to the Austin City Council in 2015 to seek new water sources in Bastrop and Lee counties has spurred a possible city charter amendment to require voter approval for Bastrop could sell water outside its city limits.BASTROP ADVERTISER FILE PHOTO
A suggestion then-Bastrop City Council Member Joe Beal made to the Austin City Council in 2015 to seek new water sources in Bastrop and Lee counties has spurred a possible city charter amendment to require voter approval for Bastrop could sell water outside its city limits.BASTROP ADVERTISER FILE PHOTO

On Wednesday, the coal plant executive and Joe Beal, a former general manager of the Lower Colorado River Authority – which operates coal and gas plants, transmission lines and has a hand as well in wind power – both said they suspected frozen valves on gas pipelines played a role in the calamity.

More broadly, investigations are sure to look at whether the system had enough capacity to handle the problems – just as investigators did in 2011.

"Reserves proved insufficient for the extraordinary amount of capacity that was lost during the event," investigators found at the time.

Larson, the state representative, said Wednesday that "the power generators asked for a capacity market to build more natural gas power plants during the heat wave of 2011. PUC did nothing. Bad decision."

It's 'complicated': Downtown Austin glowed bright while thousands went without power

The ERCOT grid is what's known as an "energy only" market, in which generators are compensated only for electricity actually delivered. In an "energy plus capacity" market, they also would be compensated for generating capacity that's maintained but kept in reserve for special or unusual circumstances.

The problem, said Mark Rose, also a former LCRA and Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative general manager, was that extra capacity was opposed by large industrial consumers of electricity and led to constant conflict at the PUC.

Those big industrial players were looking for the cheapest possible rate – and building more capacity costs money.

On Wednesday, ERCOT chief executive Bill Magness dismissed the idea that moving to a capacity market would have changed the outcome.

"A capacity market wouldn’t have changed the weather," he said. "There isn’t a capacity shortage. It was a problem of capacity being knocked out by an extraordinary event."

Meanwhile, an agency called the Texas Reliability Entity is charged with ensuring that the Texas grid lives up to federal reliability standards, although it has no role in overseeing ERCOT’s operation of the state’s competitive wholesale and retail electricity markets.

Matthew Barbour, a spokesman for the Texas Reliability Entity, said the state's overall grid was deemed reliable according to federal standards going into the current winter storm, which he described as "beyond what is expected (for Texas) based on all reasonable models and historic precedent."

Still, there isn't currently an enforceable federal winterization standard for electricity grids, Barbour said, although development of such a requirement is in the works.

Chrysta Castañeda, an oil and gas attorney who ran unsuccessfully last year for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission, singled out in particular an “egregious” communication failure on the part of ERCOT in terms of the making people aware in advance of the likely severity of the situation.

She also cited what she called an anti-regulation mindset among many state leaders.

“There are insufficient standards in place to prevent this event,” she said. But “raising the standards costs money, and individual (generators and transmission companies), if they don’t have the incentives to do so, will avoid spending that money.”

Legislative hearings and a variety of investigations into the energy landscape have already been announced.

A decade ago, in the wake of the February 2011 weather-related blackouts, Glenn Hegar, then a Republican state senator from Katy, authored legislation that required the Public Utility Commission to analyze emergency operations plans developed by electric utilities, analyze and determine the ability of the electric grid to withstand extreme weather events in the upcoming year, and make recommendations on improving emergency operations plans and procedures in order to ensure the continuity of electric service.

“When I passed this legislation, it was intended to identify the mistakes made in 2011 and ensure that our power grid, including our generation capacity, was prepared for winter weather emergencies," Hegar, now the state comptroller, told the Statesman. "While the issues that are plaguing our electric grid system in this disastrous winter storm are complex, I am extremely frustrated that ten years later our electric grid remains so ill-equipped for these weather events."

"Once the grid is back to being fully operational again, we must address why, after ten years have passed, are we in a worse position today than in 2011," Hegar said.

Follow reporters Asher Price and Bob Sechler on Twitter: @asherprice, @bob_sechler

Bob Dole: Former senator and Republican elder statesman, 97, announces he has advanced lung cancer

Robinhood: Critics say the app is more aligned with the wealthy than average investors

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas winter storm blackouts report from 2011 went unenforced

Recommended Stories

  • Frank Ragnow: Matthew Stafford is my favorite teammate ever

    Matthew Stafford will be a Ram when the trade sending him to Los Angeles becomes official on March 17. Lions center Frank Ragnow is excited to play with Jared Goff, who will go to Detroit as part of the deal. But during an appearance on the “Unrestricted with Ben Leber” podcast, Ragnow made it clear [more]

  • Extreme weather is the culprit in the Texas power crisis, but that's not our worst problem

    The greater threat we face is the daily bombardment of cyberattacks on our nation’s critical infrastructure — most notably on the electric sector.

  • How ‘Detective Chinatown 3’ Became A Box Office Sensation & What The Middle Kingdom’s Resurgence Means For The Global Theatrical Industry

    In the span of six days, the Chinese box office roared to a $1.2B Lunar New Year record, with Wanda Pictures’ Detective Chinatown 3 setting global benchmarks for the biggest opening day and weekend in a single market. This happened even as some Covid restrictions remain in place in the Middle Kingdom. While the pandemic […]

  • 'A true American legend': Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly, more mourn Rush Limbaugh's death

    Following Rush Limbaugh's death Wednesday, many paid tribute and expressed their thoughts about the conservative radio host on social media.

  • Record cold, intense storms and tornadoes amid global warming: Could there be a connection?

    The U.S. has endured a wild stretch of intense winter weather lately thanks to the polar vortex. Could climate change have caused this?

  • How 9 Texas Families Are Surviving the Winter Storm

    A natural disaster compounded by governmental negligence is pushing Texans to the brink.

  • Rep. Clyburn explains why broadband is crucial to America’s COVID-19 recovery

    No date has been set for President Joe Biden to address the joint session of Congress. The address will mark the president’s first speech, but not to be confused with a State of the Union address. At some point in the near future, Biden is expected to stand before the joint body of federal lawmakers to lay out his plan for the year to Congress and the American people, while at the same time offering hope and optimism for the future.

  • Beyoncé Providing Financial Assistance for Texans Affected by Storm

    Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD foundation is helping those affected by the severe winter storms in Texas. The singer is teaming up with Adidas and Bread of Life, a Houston disaster relief organization to provide grants of up to $1,000 for those in need due to winter storm Uri. Residents of Texas and other states hit by storms […]

  • Rosamund Pike is a con artist in I Care A Lot, and The Muppet Show arrives on Disney Plus

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, February 19, and Saturday, February 20. All times are Eastern.

  • 11-year-old boy dies of hypothermia after playing in snow during Texas storm

    An eleven-year-old boy in Texas has died of suspected hypothermia only hours after playing in the snow for the first time. Christian Pavon Pineda of Conroe, north of Houston, is the latest fatality from the huge winter storm that swept across the state, knocking out power and water to millions of people for days. On Sunday, Ms Pineda took photos and videos of her son frolicking in the snow wearing a red hoodie.

  • California bill would decriminalize psychedelics, paving the way for medical treatment

    The bill touts the benefits of the drugs and would expunge the criminal records for those already convicted of possession or use of a substance A vendor packages psilocybin mushrooms at a cannabis market in Los Angeles. Photograph: Richard Vogel/AP A California lawmaker has introduced legislation that would decriminalize psychedelics in the state, the latest bold step in a movement to end America’s war on drugs. Scott Wiener, the state senator who authored the bill, hopes that in following the lead of places such as Oakland, Santa Cruz and the District of Columbia – all cities which have decriminalized psychedelics – California will move one step closer to decriminalizing the use and possession of all drugs, something that Oregon passed by voter initiative in November. “People should not be going to jail for possessing or using drugs,” Wiener told the Guardian. “It’s a health issue, not a criminal issue, and I hope that we get all the way there.” This bill, unveiled on Thursday, would decriminalize possession and personal use of psilocybin, psilocyn, MDMA, LSD, ketamine, DMT, mescaline and ibogaine – all drugs that can be used for medical treatment. While the decriminalization would apply for any kind of possession or use, not just medical, the bill makes a point to tout the medical benefits of psychedelics, a strategy familiar to drug policy reform advocates. “That’s how it worked with cannabis,” said Anthony Johnson, a longtime advocate and chief petitioner for Oregon’s Measure 110, the initiative that decriminalized personal possession of small amounts of all illicit drugs. “It’s definitely a way to help people that need it first and foremost, but also then to educate the public about these substances of how the drug war has been a failed policy and how there is a better approach.” The bill would also expunge criminal records for people convicted of possession or personal use of these substances. It would create a taskforce to recommend which regulatory body would oversee personal and therapeutic use of these substances for mental health treatment. Wiener did not include peyote as one of the substances because of a shortage of the drug among indigenous practitioners, he said. Peyote is a sacred plant for many indigenous tribes, and at the behest of the native community, the bill will not decriminalize peyote, or mescaline when it is sourced from peyote. Breaking down stereotypes In his advocacy, Johnson found that the biggest opponent of decriminalization have been law enforcement, who cite public safety concerns, and those in the private rehabilitation industry. Wiener hopes that testimony from veterans – the bill is sponsored by two groups who help them with PTSD – and therapists who support the therapeutic use of psychedelics will break down prejudices about psychedelics users. “There’s a stereotype of who’s using psychedelics, but it’s much broader than that and when you have veterans coming into the Capitol talking about how psychedelics help them with PTSD and help them get their lives back, that’s incredibly powerful for legislators,” he said. Juliana Mercer, 38, is one of those veterans. She graduated boot camp one week before September 11. In her 16 years as a Marine, 10 of which she was active duty, she served two tours: one in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. A bill unveiled in California on Thursday would decriminalize psychedelic drugs, such as LSD. Photograph: RapidEye/Getty Images Most of her time involved civil affairs, working with local communities and learning of the devastation of war first-hand. For four years, she was in the wounded warriors unit, providing support and services to injured Marines and their families. “I lost quite a few friends and just saw a lot of a lot of damage and destruction along the way,” said Mercer, who described the experience as leaving her with lingering, unaddressed trauma. “I put all of that stuff away and kind of forgot about it for a while, and once I slowed down it was all just sitting there and I didn’t know what to do with it.” Mercer’s first foray into psychedelics was recreational. But her experience gave her a feeling of connectedness that she had not felt for a long time, spurring her to reach out to the Heroic Hearts Project, a group that specializes in ayahuasca therapy with military veterans, about a year and a half ago. Her first session exceeded anything she had expected, releasing “years of grief”. “I kept hearing that when you do some of these plant medicines, you’ll be able to do 10 years worth of work in one session,” Mercer said. “Just one of my sessions really brought out all of that pain and the grief that I didn’t even know was in there and allowed me to just completely release it and expel it, things that I had no idea were there.” With the help of her coach and therapist, Mercer was able to “unpack why I was so stuck”. “It had nothing to do with not knowing who I was or what direction to go, it had to do with just being bogged down with all of these things,” she said. Lauren Taus, a licensed clinical social worker who facilitates ketamine therapy, is adamant that plant medicine therapy is only a potent tool, not a solution, in mental health work – but one that should be decriminalized as soon as possible. “We are in a mental health crisis and Covid-19 has exacerbated what was already a crisis,” Taus said. “And the causes of trauma are multiplying way faster than the solutions. Current treatment is generally not very effective. Psychedelic medicine has been engaged with globally for eons. This stuff works and we deserve to have access to solutions that will be sustainable.”

  • Billie Eilish granted temporary restraining order against man accused of sending death threat

    The Grammy-winning singer said the man made a "throat slitting gesture" toward her and watched her enter and exit her home.

  • WATCH: Should the Boston Celtics trade for Nikola Vucevic?

    Watch this video to hear the pros and cons of dealing for the Orlando Magic center -- if he's even available.

  • Space Force sounds like a joke thanks to pop culture – that could be a problem for an important military branch

    With little else to draw from, people turn to science fiction when thinking about the Space Force. CSA Images via Getty ImagesThe U.S. Space Force has a serious role to play in the modern world. Its stated mission is to train and equip personnel to defend U.S. interests in space. Given the increasing military and economic importance of space, the USSF is likely to grow in importance. But a quick internet search shows that for most people, the Space Force is more a meme than a military branch. It has been the subject of jokes on “Saturday Night Live,” and Netflix was working on a comedy show before the service was officially formed. None other than Captain Kirk himself, actor William Shatner, has weighed in, arguing for the use of Navy ranks over Air Force ranks in the Space Force – after all, he wasn’t Colonel Kirk. Given this relationship between science fiction and the USSF, few people take it seriously. Modern pop culture depictions of the Space Force as a joke are distracting from the serious responsibilities the USSF is taking on. I am a space policy analyst who has studied the USSF’s relationship with science fiction, and my research shows this is creating a problem for the force. Many people have compared the U.S. Space Force seal to the insignia from Star Trek. US Space Force Sci-fi goes in, jokes come out There are two things to think about in the relationship between today’s pop culture and the Space Force: how existing sci-fi entertainment warps perceptions of the new military branch, and how those misconceptions lead to a comedic framing of the Space Force in culture today. Science fiction has long had a strong influence on how people perceive space, and this has carried over to the Space Force. Social media and news coverage of Space Force often include references to “Star Trek,” “Star Wars,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Starship Troopers.” This isn’t surprising. People naturally use analogies to understand new concepts; it’s easier to understand new phenomena in terms of something you already know. Because the Space Force is a new service, people are turning to what they already know about fighting in space. The problem is that science fiction is far from the reality of what missions in space look like today. A lot of research has explored how fiction can influence people’s thoughts and opinions. One way this can happen is through something called a priming effect, where exposure to an idea in one situation influences how people think about the same idea in an entirely different situation. People can also become so cognitively and emotionally invested in a fictional story that it begins to subconsciously feel real to them. When this happens, it’s much easier for the fictional ideas to influence their thinking in the real world. The result of science fiction’s influence, then, is that people have absorbed incorrect ideas about the Space Force – for instance, that it has its own astronauts or is building military bases on the Moon – without questioning the accuracy of these ideas. This leads to the second aspect of USSF’s relationship to pop culture today: Online commentary, media coverage and entertainment have focused on humor at the expense of substantive discussion. Jokes about “Guardians of the Galaxy” or camouflage in space abound on Twitter and create the impression that the Space Force is inconsequential. The Netflix show “Space Force” has also perpetuated myths that the Space Force is sending astronauts into combat on the Moon. And this joking extends to the highest levels of government, too – even the White House has cracked jokes at the expense of Space Force. The first mission to space under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Space Force, a communications satellite launch, was not a ‘Star Trek’-style adventure, but it was still important. U.S. Air Force/Joshua Conti Problems and potential Despite the attention all this brings to the Space Force, if people are so deeply influenced by fiction that they find the USSF funny or absurd, it could lead to a disconnect between public expectations and what the Space Force is actually doing, and ultimately, reduce public support. While missions like surveillance and tracking satellites and space debris may not be as interesting as stories from “Star Wars,” they are fundamental to the global economy and national security. While the Space Force has fed these perceptions to an extent – for example, using the name Kobayashi Maru from “Star Trek” for one of its software programs – there are ways in which science fiction can be helpful for the new military branch. Science fiction can be inspiring, as it was during the space race of the 1960s and is for space leaders today. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Modern pop culture interest in space can also be used to leverage interest in the Space Force. While it is not engaging in any “Star Trek” sort of exploration, its duties are important and inspiring nonetheless. Without the GPS satellites the Space Force is now in charge of, we wouldn’t be able to get money from an ATM, coordinate financial transactions or monitor such episodes as volcanoes or earthquakes. The reality portrayed in “Star Trek” is hundreds of years in the future. While the Space Force might be an early step toward that reality; it is merely the first of many. As Gen. Mark Naird in the Netflix comedy series “Space Force” famously intones, “Space is hard.” Though not as glamorous as Hollywood, the hard work defending U.S. national interests in space is important.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Wendy Whitman Cobb, US Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies. Read more:Bringing Mars rocks back to Earth: On Feb. 18, Perseverance Rover landed safely on Mars – a lead scientist explains the tech and goalsWill China’s moon landing launch a new space race? Wendy Whitman Cobb is affiliated with the US Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies. Her views are her own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Department of Defense or any of its components.

  • January Jones Is a Mom of 1 - and Her Son Has a Very Cool Name!

    One of the only things we really know about January Jones's son, Xander Dane Jones, is his name and birthday! The former Mad Men star has kept her son's life as private as possible since his birth in 2011.

  • Billiards Legend Jeanette Lee Reveals She Has Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer: I'll 'Never Give Up'

    "I intend to bring the same resolve I brought to the billiards table to this fight," Jeanette Lee says of her diagnosis

  • To pass a new sexual assault law, college students themselves got in the driver's seat

    Student leaders know their campus and know their fellow students. So when their state needed to protect sex assault victims, they stepped up.

  • Bitcoin How Much Higher Before The Turn?

    In terms of Elliott Wave, Bitcoin is now showing 5 subwaves within a Wave 5 of a broader Wave 3. What these means for those who are not familiar is a peak is not far away.

  • U.S. insurers brace for hefty claims from Texas storm once thaw sets in

    U.S. property insurers are bracing for claims for damage from collapsing roofs, bursting pipes and lost business as Texas takes stock of its losses from a winter storm that has crippled its electrical grid. Insurers' losses could stretch into billions of dollars, said Moody's analyst Jasper Cooper. Insurers in Texas, the second-largest property insurance market among U.S. states, are used to grappling with historic storms, such as Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

  • A Chinese rare earths giant is building international alliances worldwide

    Chines is reinforcing its rare earths dominance by embedding itself more deeply into the global supply chain.