Storm that was a bomb cyclone in the Pacific slams the Mid-Atlantic with floods
Areas along the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River faced potentially historic floods on Oct. 29, with powerful winds causing severe tidal flooding in coastal areas.
The storm is due to a significant solar flare and coronal mass ejection from the sun that occurred around 11:35 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Bomb cyclones in 2021 are compared with the 'Big Blow' of 1962.
Heavy rain continues for southern Vancouver Island today, with snowfall also impacting travel through major highway passes.
Why did the salmon cross the road?
It's time for some trick-or-treating on the slopes. At least two ski resorts in Northern California announced they will kick off an early season starting Friday, weeks ahead of schedule, after a major storm dumped feet of snow at higher elevations. Palisades Tahoe said this week it would open up its season on Friday, nearly a month ahead of schedule, after getting more than 3 feet of snow.
Researchers at the University of Cincinnati say they have more evidence that Chaco Canyon in northwestern New Mexico was more than just an ancient gathering spot for Indigenous ceremonies and rituals. The researchers analyzed pollen content and the chemical composition of soils to help document environmental impacts of the early residents who called the area home, which is now a national park and UNESCO World Heritage site. The researchers reported a gradual degradation of the surrounding woodlands beginning around 600 B.C., much earlier than previously thought.
Breaching the levee allowed tens of thousands of gallons of bay water to rush in. One of the goals is to restore rare wildlife to the Pacheco Marsh, which had been dormant for a century.
The constant complaints that Miami Beach’s plans to raise roads in the face of sea rise would flood nearby homes has finally resulted in lawsuits.
Schwarzenegger pointed to the economy of California, where he was governor, to argue that high environmental standards and growth are not at odds.
Another earthquake has been recorded in the small community of Jenkinsville, a tiny crossroads near the VC Summer nuclear plant north of Columbia
The National Weather Service said the Washington-Baltimore region may see the greatest tidal flooding since Hurricane Isabel in 2003.
California wants to give you money to seismically retrofit your home. Yes, you read that right. Here's how you can get your funds.
It’s the first place in the state to get the designation.
Tennessee is turning to Vanderbilt University to boost the state's shrinking stock of white oak trees. Workers with the university and the state Division of Forestry recently rolled out large nets to harvest the trees' precious acorns. Why it matters: The dwindling population of white oaks is a national problem. In Tennessee, officials are confronting a scarce supply of locally grown acorns.
Scientists expect more solar storms and eruptions in the coming years, as the sun ramps up to peak activity in 2025.
The footage also shows ash and smoke continuing to stream from the volcano more than six weeks after it first erupted on September 19.The eruption shows no signs of abating and has so far destroyed some 2,000 buildings and forced thousands to leave their homes.
Hearing the mourning dove again was a revelation, but with it came a realization: the wistful coo hadn't been in the air for years.
Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma continued to advance through the Spanish island on Friday, October 29.More than a month has passed since its initial eruption, and the volcano has destroyed more than 2,000 buildings, according to official estimates.This video filmed by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) on Friday shows lava advancing on La Palma.The volcano first erupted on September 19. A new south lava flow was reactivated and was running parallel to another flow on Camino Aniceto as of Thursday, Involcan said.As of Wednesday, lava flows had destroyed 2,183 buildings, the EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service said. Credit: Involcan via Storyful
Despite the popularity of hybrid technology, some car owners have concerns. This article puts them to rest.
A storm that was once a powerful bomb cyclone over the Pacific Ocean is slowly making its way into the Northeast as Halloween approaches. Even though the storm is past its prime, AccuWeather forecasters say it will still pack a punch in the form of drenching rain, gusty winds and localized flooding. Enough moisture in the atmosphere will help the storm produce a general 1-2 inches of rain from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic, eastern Great Lakes and New England through Saturday night.