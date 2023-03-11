Storm breaches Calif. river's levee, hundreds evacuate

Reuters Videos
STORY: Lawmakers voted against the legislation in the second reading on Friday after the ruling Georgian Dream party pulled its support for the bill, according to the Georgian parliament's website.Crowds at a rally outside parliament, some of them watching proceedings on mobile phones, greeted the news by blasting on whistles and chanting "Sakartvelo" - Georgia in Georgian. Local resident Giorgi Kadagidze said the striking difference between the reactions of Russian lawmakers to the news and Georgia's European partners spoke volumes about where Georgia's future should lie."Our future is Europe and nothing can challenge that," Kadagidze told Reuters.