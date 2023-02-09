Storm brewing next week could bring heavy snow to Upper Midwest, flooding to South

Reuters

MANAGUA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -More than 200 political prisoners in Nicaragua were released and flown to the United States on Thursday, including five former presidential hopefuls and other leading critics of President Daniel Ortega, in what Washington described as a "constructive step" toward improving human rights. Crowds of people waited to greet their loved ones at Dulles International Airport near Washington, waving flags and chanting "free!", following the surprise move by the Nicaragua government. A U.S. official told Reuters Managua's goal was to show its desire to improve relations with Washington that have long been frosty, and that Ortega's government did not ask for anything in return.