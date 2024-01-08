A storm will bring strong winds, heavy rain, possible power outages to NC on Tuesday

A winter storm that will affect much of the eastern U.S. over the next several days will bring heavy rain and strong winds to North Carolina on Tuesday.

Severe weather is possible

Thunderstorms are possible and in the Southeastern part of the state, from the Sandhills to the coast, there is a slight chance of tornadoes, especially Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The area from Burlington to Goldsboro, including Raleigh and Durham, can expect at least 1.5 inches of rain from late Monday night through Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said. Flash flooding is possible in low-lying areas and those that don’t drain well.

The western Piedmont, including Greensboro and Winston-Salem, is likely to see about 2 inches of rain total, according to forecasts.

The Weather Service said 3 inches total could fall in areas that get heavy local downpours.

A storm moving across North Carolina Tuesday is expected to bring heavy rain to most of the state.

Could there be snow or sleet?

Forecasters say high temperatures in the 50s in the mountains and into the 60s farther east will ensure the precipitation that falls on Tuesday won’t be frozen.

Early Wednesday morning, some areas of the N.C. mountains have a slight chance of snow showers.

Thunderstorms are possible and in the Southeastern part of the state, from the Sandhills to the coast, there is a slight chance of tornadoes, especially Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Strong wind could cause power outages

All of central North Carolina will be under a wind advisory on Tuesday, with winds gradually increasing through the day. Winds are expected to peak between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday in the state’s midsection at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

The strongest gusts are expected over the southern Piedmont, the Sandhills and the southern Coastal Plain.

Forecasters say the gusts could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects — Christmas inflatables and uncollected holiday trash, for example — and tree limbs could be blown down.

Power outages are possible.

In the western part of the state, a wind advisory has been issued for 7 p.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Weather Service predicts Southeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.