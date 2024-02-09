Storm bringing snow, wind, and coastal flooding to parts of Mass. early next week

A potential nor’easter will develop bringing snow, wind, and coastal flooding to parts of Massachusetts early next week.

Details of the storm are not final as it hasn’t formed yet. The track will pass offshore with the chance for snow inland and some mixing/rain along the coast or Cape.

The track will pass offshore with the chance for snow inland and some mixing/rain along the coast or Cape, said Meteorologist Shiri Spear in her Friday morning forecast.

“This is not going to be a blockbuster blizzard but it could create some headaches, especially for that Tuesday morning commute,” Spear said.

“Recent models have favored a slightly cooler track with more snow in southern New England.:

“It’s common for the totals to flip-flop this far in advance, snow will be measured in inches, not feet, Spear said.

Spear says the details of the storm will come into focus over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

