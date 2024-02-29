Storm brings down trees, wires across western Massachusetts
Heavy winds Wednesday night into Thursday morning brought down utility poles and wires in several western Massachusetts communities, including Springfield.
Investors are on edge for the PCE reading, seen as key to assessing how quickly the Fed will start cutting rates.
Several internet-connected doorbell cameras have a security flaw that allows hackers to take over the camera by just holding down a button, among other issues, according to research by Consumer Reports. On Thursday, the non-profit Consumer Reports published research that detailed four security and privacy flaws in cameras made by EKEN, a company based in Shenzhen, China, which makes cameras branded as EKEN, but also, apparently, Tuck and other brands.
Despite the Magnificent Seven — or three — powering the S&P 500, the long list of companies hitting new record highs shows another side of the market concentration conversation.
The Fed's preferred inflation reading due out Thursday will help determine whether the central bank's progress down to a 2% goal has stalled.
It's the biggest comeback of LeBron James' 21-season career.
LeBron James. Dwyane Wade. Chris Bosh. Chris Paul? The Heat nearly got them all, according to two of them.
Jim McIngvale got Houston at +750 to win the tournament.
The beleaguered beer giant is looking to move past its troubles as it reaches a new contract with its US brewery workers.
In a scene you'd never have expected even a few years ago, Clark Hunt answered questions about the F- grade he received ... from his own team. Welcome to a new era in the NFL.
Israel and Hamas have representatives in Qatar this week to work out the details of a proposed weeks-long pause in the fighting in the Gaza Strip. President Biden was hopeful for a deal to be reach by Monday, but Israel and Hamas remain skeptical. Here's where things stand.
ChiefsAholic faces up to 50 years in prison.
The $325 million man got some ugly swings in his first outing in Dodger Blue.
One of the potential models for a new College Football Playoff may be emerging.
A call being wrong isn't enough for the NBA to grant a protest such as the Knicks'.
J.D. Power's February 2024 forecast showed that interest rates have risen significantly since last year, but other parts of the car-buying process are returning to pre-pandemic norms.
Paramount Global reported fourth quarter results after market close on Wednesday. Here's what to know.
Mitch McConnell, the highest-ranking Senate Republican and the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history, announced Wednesday that he would step down from his position at the end of November.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's latest health scare will increase speculation about who will be the next Senate Republican leader.
Emerging decentralized social network and X rival Bluesky has just landed a notable former Twitter leader as its new head of Trust and Safety. On Wednesday, the company announced it has appointed Aaron Rodericks, who most recently co-led the Trust and Safety team at Twitter, to this new position.
Motional, the autonomous vehicle company born out of a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv, told employees Wednesday it will cut about 5% of its workforce, TechCrunch has learned. The cuts, which translate to fewer than 70 people, mostly affect administrative roles and some employees working in Boston, one of several cities where it tests autonomous vehicles, according to sources who asked to not be named because they are not authorized to speak for Motional. The autonomous vehicle company last had layoffs in December 2022, when it cut about 10% of its workforce.