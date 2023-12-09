Storm brings first snow of season to Amarillo

Amarillo received its first snow accumulation of the season early Saturday, with the wintry mix disappearing quickly but causing slippery roads as it melted.

The snowfall came as a large storm system and its trailing cold front impacted several areas of the country, including the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Amarillo, the northern part of the city received approximately 1.5 inches of snow, while other areas in the region including Dalhart and Texline had 2.5 inches of snowfall.

NWS said that lows on Saturday night are expected to be in the mid teens to mid 20s, with wind chills dropping into the 5 to 15 degree range for many areas before temperatures warm back up Sunday and Monday. However, a chance for more wintry mix is in the forecast for the area later this week.

A woman and her dog enjoy walk at McDonald Lake near Coulter Street as Amarillo gets its first snow of the season Saturday afternoon.

The entrance sign for John Stiff Park near Coulter Street is covered in snow as Amarillo gets its first significant snow of the season Saturday monring.

Flakes start to fall near McCormick Road as Amarillo gets its first snow of the season Saturday afternoon.

Amarillo gets its first snow of the season Saturday morning, with snow covering the ground near 45th Avenue.

Hollywood Road sees its first snowfall of this season in Amarillo Saturday morning.

