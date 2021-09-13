Storm brings large hail to Michigan
Large hail fell on parts of Michigan as severe thunderstorms pushed through the state on Sept. 12.
Large hail fell on parts of Michigan as severe thunderstorms pushed through the state on Sept. 12.
Climate scientists believe that if Greenland continues to rapidly melt, tens of millions of people around the world could face yearly flooding and displacement by 2030 ‘If the people of Miami, Shanghai, Tokyo, Mumbai, Lagos, Bangkok and New York are not concerned, they should be.’ Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images Many people believed he couldn’t do it. Ski across the Greenland ice sheet, a vast, unmapped, high-elevation plateau of ice and snow? Madness. But Fridtjof Nansen, a young Norwegian,
A 67-year-old California man that attempted to jump across a cove of frothing water is presumed dead after witnesses could not pull him to safety.
Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was built decades before global warming was top of mind.
One of the perks of going out on a U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker in the Arctic is something called Ice Liberty. Ports are few and far between when you’re north of the Arctic Circle, so instead of shore leave, Coastguardsmen and women will locate a large slab of floating ice, cordon off a safe area, put up a watch for polar bears, and throw a football around. It’s cold, but worth it, says electrician master chief Mark Hulen, who, over the past two decades, has gone out for Ice Liberty on every one of his last six Arctic missions with the Coast Guard.
They're calling it the "season of shivers." 😱❄️
Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened as it neared the Gulf Coast Monday — threatening to bring heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding to Mexico, Texas and hurricane-devastated Louisiana.Threat level: The storm is forecast to approach the middle Texas coast as a strong tropical storm on Monday, and could reach near-hurricane intensity at landfall, per the National Hurricane Center. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The NHC warned of "l
A little seaweed with that? Cowirrie/Flickr, CC BY-SAMethane is a short-lived but powerful greenhouse gas and the second-largest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. And the majority of human-induced methane emissions comes from livestock. About 70% of agricultural methane comes from enteric fermentation – chemical reactions in the stomachs of cows and other grazing animals as they break down plants. The animals burp out most of this methane and pass the rest as flatulence. There
Current predictions from National Hurricane Center show the tropical storm hitting the entire Texas coast and spreading into Louisiana, but National Weather Service meteorologists don’t predict major impacts to North Texas.
Lightning that lit up central California skies last week also sparked some new fires in the Sequoia National Forest.
A late-summer chill will descend over the Prairies this week. Calgary could dip close to the freezing mark on Wednesday.
California highway authorities reopened nearly all lanes of a Southern California freeway Sunday as firefighters made progress on a wildfire that jumped across the road and spread across dry hillsides.
New EVs can be pretty pricey, so a used PHEV might be the perfect solution. Here are the 10 best for less than $20,000.
AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye for the possibility of tropical development along the southern Atlantic coast of the United States during the middle to late week that could stir up dangerous surf and trigger tropical downpours along the Carolina coast. While Tropical Storm Nicholas takes aim at coastal Texas this week, a feature just off the Southeast coast could be the next potential candidate for tropical development to bring impacts to the United States. This comes less tha
Tropical Storm Nicholas headed toward the Texas coast Sunday night, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas of Texas, Mexico and storm-battered Louisiana. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said a hurricane watch was issued for the central portion of the Texas coast with much of the state's coastline now under a tropical storm warning.
The white rhino is an endangered species, making the calf’s birth a special moment for the Animal Kingdom's Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction
Search and rescue crews recovered the body of a hiker Sunday afternoon in Little Cottonwood Canyon.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuation orders for some residents due to a wildfire raging in Sequoia National Park.
System in Gulf likely to bring us heavy rain
More than 220 environment and land rights activists were murdered last year, according to a report.
Scientists were under the impression the stingless bees had disappeared from the U.S., going unnoticed for 70 years until Annika Arnout found them.