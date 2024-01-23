Storm brings rain, snow and slush to SoCal mountain communities

The latest winter storm to roll through Southern California triggered wet, snowy weather and dangerous driving conditions for many in the mountain communities.

While there was quite a bit of slush on the ground, a little bit of snow stuck, all part of Wrightwood resident Arlene Wharton considers par for the course.

“Every year we try to guess what we’re going to get up here, are we going to get snow, are we going to get a lot of rain?” she told KTLA’s Shelby Nelson.

This last leg of a series of storms hitting SoCal created a variety of conditions depending on where folks live in the Inland Empire.

San Bernardino resident Cornell White was just starting his day, gassing up in Fontana before a rainy work commute to Long Beach.

“It’s not bad. I just take my time that’s all,” he said.

For residents in higher elevations, snow was everywhere. Big Bear Mountain Resort looked like a white wintery landscape.

“Normally, I wouldn’t be coming down because it is dangerous,” said John Gordon, who lives in Big Bear and had to make the trek have some car maintenance done.

Not all the mountain communities were dusted with fresh snowy weather. At Mountain High Resort, thrill seekers braved the rain.

“It’s kind of like powdery and slushy at the same time,” snowboarder Andrew Flores said.

“We were hoping it was going to be little bit snowier, but obviously it’s not cold enough for that powder yet,” his friend, Jacob Lopez said.

With many people opting to stay indoors when Southern California gets wet weather, Wharton and her friend, Dani Haskell, and their furry friends opted for a walk outside.

“Living in the mountains, your only choice is to get outside,” Wharton explained.

“It’s been so weird lately, the last couple of years, that it’s hard to tell what mother nature is going to do. It’s been a little bipolar lately,” Haskell added.

The constant showers created dangerous, slippery driving conditions that led to spinouts and accidents.

On the northbound side of I-15 in Lake Elsinore, one woman sadly died after she lost control of her car and hit the center divider. According to the California Highway Patrol, she had not been wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Lyttle Creek swelled after receiving just under two inches of rain as of Monday afternoon. It wasn’t as bad as previous storms, but still attracted onlookers to get a glimpse of the rushing water.

Many of the people who spoke to KTLA agreed that the wet weather was a welcome change.

“It’s nice having rain because we hardly ever get it,” Wharton said.

