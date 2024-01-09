Storm brings wind gusts, rainfall. Here's what Sarasota-Bradenton can expect

A low-pressure storm system caused by a cold front is moving across Florida.

Strong winds across the area are expected along with severe thunderstorms and a slight risk of isolated tornadoes and damaging winds across Sarasota and Manatee County.

Dangerous marine conditions will continue through Wednesday morning. A gale warning is in effect for coastal waters through 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and a small craft advisory will be in effect through early Wednesday afternoon.

A wind advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. for all west central and southwest Florida, and a high surf advisory and rip current statement is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday at area beaches. Sustained winds of 25-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph are expected.

Stephen Shiveley, a National Weather Service forecaster, said that his main concern is the strong winds with high gusts that are already being felt in certain areas. The worst of the weather will only be seen for a short time, but lingering wind and rain will still be expected.

“It’s going to be 30 to 60 minutes of rough weather, and then you’re done with it,” Shiveley said. “This isn’t going to be an all-afternoon and evening event.”

Will there be flooding?

Generally, 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain is expected over the region during Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s a chance of two to three feet of coastal flooding from Tuesday to Wednesday morning.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for Tuesday for Sarasota County northward through the Nature Coast with a coastal flood statement in Charlotte and Lee counties. Gradual improvement is expected during the latter half of the week.

What’s causing the storm?

A cold front from the west is pushing a low-pressure system across the Florida coast. Shiveley said that the impacts from the storm aren’t expected to be seen until 3 p.m. The worst of the storm is expected to hit during the afternoon rush hour for 30 minutes to an hour.

The storm is moving north to south so impact for southern Sarasota County may be delayed.

How can I stay safe?

Here are some tips from Shiveley:

High risk of hazardous and life-threatening rip currents. Swimming isn’t recommended.

Windy conditions could damage outdoor items. Bring any items inside.

Be weather aware. Sign up for weather alerts at the National Weather Service for any storm updates.

How long is the storm expected to last in our area?

The system is expected to move through the area from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Is the frequency of storms uncharacteristic for this time of the year?

Shiveley said that while storms associated with the cold front are not unusual, the frequency of storms that he’s seeing is more than what’s typically expected due to the El Niño season. It causes a jet stream that helps cold fronts travel over Florida.

Will flights at the SRQ airport be impacted?

An airport representative said that at this time all of their flights are operating and scheduled with no cancellations due to the storm.

What weather can Sarasota-Bradenton expect this week?

Here’s the expected weather for this week, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Temperature rising to near 76 by noon, then falling to around 69 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with a south wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Northnorthwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East-northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 59. Breezy, with an east wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Windy, with a south wind of 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 17 to 24 mph becoming west-northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with a northwest wind of 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Will the storm cause flooding? Here's the Sarasota-Bradenton forecast