Storm brought more than 6 inches to one SLO County spot. See how much fell in your area
Two days of rain drenched San Luis Obispo County again, bringing as much as 6 inches to one local spot.
County locations received anywhere from just over an inch in Shandon to 6.02 inches at Rocky Butte northeast of Cambria as of 11 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The San Luis Obispo area received between 1.35 and 2.17 inches, while the South County topped out at around 2.54 inches at Lopez Lake.
Here’s a look at the totals from across the county, according to the National Weather Service:
Arroyo Grande: 2.29 inches
Atascadero: 1.50 inches
Bald Mountain (north of Lopez Lake): 2.21 inches
Branch Mountain (near Carrizo Plain): 1.96 inches
Cambria (Santa Rosa at Main): 2.54 inches
Cal Poly: 2.17 inches
Carrizo Plain: 0.79 inches
Davis Peak (near Montaña de Oro): 2.05 inches
Lopez Lake: 2.54 inches
La Panza: 1.14 inches
Las Tablas: 3.11 inches
Los Osos: 2.23 inches
Morro Toro (Highway 41): 2.87 inches
Nacimiento River (county line): 2.92 inches
Nipomo: 1.70 inches
Oceano: 1.10 inches
Paso Robles: 1.57 inches
Pismo Beach: 1.50 inches
Rocky Butte: 6.02 inches
Salinas Dam: 2.79 inches
Santa Margarita: 2.23 inches
San Luis Obispo (Broad Street and Industrial Way): 1.35 inches
Shandon: 1.09 inches
Shell Peak (Highway 166): 2.01 inches
Templeton: 1.68 inches
What’s ahead in SLO County’s forecast
Looking ahead, SLO County was only expecting a slight chance of rain the rest of the day Monday.
Showers were predicted to return on Tuesday, with totals ranging from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch, according to the Weather Service.
Winds will be much calmer than Sunday and Monday, reaching only 10 to 15 mph. Overnight Sunday into Monday, the county saw wind gusts reaching as high as 60 mph in the hills around the Cuesta Grade.
A slight chance of rain continues into Wednesday morning, before the rest of the work week should be marked by mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.