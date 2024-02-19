Storm brought more than 6 inches to one SLO County spot. See how much fell in your area

Two days of rain drenched San Luis Obispo County again, bringing as much as 6 inches to one local spot.

County locations received anywhere from just over an inch in Shandon to 6.02 inches at Rocky Butte northeast of Cambria as of 11 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The San Luis Obispo area received between 1.35 and 2.17 inches, while the South County topped out at around 2.54 inches at Lopez Lake.

Here’s a look at the totals from across the county, according to the National Weather Service:

Arroyo Grande: 2.29 inches





Atascadero: 1.50 inches

Bald Mountain (north of Lopez Lake): 2.21 inches

Branch Mountain (near Carrizo Plain): 1.96 inches

Cambria (Santa Rosa at Main): 2.54 inches

Cal Poly: 2.17 inches





Carrizo Plain: 0.79 inches

Davis Peak (near Montaña de Oro): 2.05 inches

Lopez Lake: 2.54 inches





La Panza: 1.14 inches

Las Tablas: 3.11 inches





Los Osos: 2.23 inches





Morro Toro (Highway 41): 2.87 inches

Nacimiento River (county line): 2.92 inches





Nipomo: 1.70 inches

Oceano: 1.10 inches

Paso Robles: 1.57 inches





Pismo Beach: 1.50 inches

Rocky Butte: 6.02 inches





Salinas Dam: 2.79 inches

Santa Margarita: 2.23 inches





San Luis Obispo (Broad Street and Industrial Way): 1.35 inches





Shandon: 1.09 inches





Shell Peak (Highway 166): 2.01 inches





Templeton: 1.68 inches

What’s ahead in SLO County’s forecast

Looking ahead, SLO County was only expecting a slight chance of rain the rest of the day Monday.

Showers were predicted to return on Tuesday, with totals ranging from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch, according to the Weather Service.

Winds will be much calmer than Sunday and Monday, reaching only 10 to 15 mph. Overnight Sunday into Monday, the county saw wind gusts reaching as high as 60 mph in the hills around the Cuesta Grade.

A slight chance of rain continues into Wednesday morning, before the rest of the work week should be marked by mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.