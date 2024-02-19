Storm brought more than 6 inches to one SLO County spot. See how much fell in your area

Joe Tarica
·2 min read

Two days of rain drenched San Luis Obispo County again, bringing as much as 6 inches to one local spot.

County locations received anywhere from just over an inch in Shandon to 6.02 inches at Rocky Butte northeast of Cambria as of 11 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The San Luis Obispo area received between 1.35 and 2.17 inches, while the South County topped out at around 2.54 inches at Lopez Lake.

Here’s a look at the totals from across the county, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Arroyo Grande: 2.29 inches

  • Atascadero: 1.50 inches

  • Bald Mountain (north of Lopez Lake): 2.21 inches

  • Branch Mountain (near Carrizo Plain): 1.96 inches

  • Cambria (Santa Rosa at Main): 2.54 inches

  • Cal Poly: 2.17 inches

  • Carrizo Plain: 0.79 inches

  • Davis Peak (near Montaña de Oro): 2.05 inches

  • Lopez Lake: 2.54 inches

  • La Panza: 1.14 inches

  • Las Tablas: 3.11 inches

  • Los Osos: 2.23 inches

  • Morro Toro (Highway 41): 2.87 inches

  • Nacimiento River (county line): 2.92 inches

  • Nipomo: 1.70 inches

  • Oceano: 1.10 inches

  • Paso Robles: 1.57 inches

  • Pismo Beach: 1.50 inches

  • Rocky Butte: 6.02 inches

  • Salinas Dam: 2.79 inches

  • Santa Margarita: 2.23 inches

  • San Luis Obispo (Broad Street and Industrial Way): 1.35 inches

  • Shandon: 1.09 inches

  • Shell Peak (Highway 166): 2.01 inches

  • Templeton: 1.68 inches

What’s ahead in SLO County’s forecast

Looking ahead, SLO County was only expecting a slight chance of rain the rest of the day Monday.

Showers were predicted to return on Tuesday, with totals ranging from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch, according to the Weather Service.

Winds will be much calmer than Sunday and Monday, reaching only 10 to 15 mph. Overnight Sunday into Monday, the county saw wind gusts reaching as high as 60 mph in the hills around the Cuesta Grade.

A slight chance of rain continues into Wednesday morning, before the rest of the work week should be marked by mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.