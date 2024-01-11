Storm brought tropical storm-strength winds to Jersey Shore; see the impact in your town

The storm that tore through the region Tuesday night channeled near hurricane-force winds through Island Beach State Park, where a gust of 72 mph was recorded at 9:39 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

For the entire Shore, the winds that howled across Ocean and Monmouth counties were equal to the intensity of a tropical storm, a cyclone that produces sustained winds of between 39 and 73 mph. These cyclones are categorized as hurricanes once the winds surpass that maximum speed.

Massive storm left plenty of damage. Just how bad was it?

This, of course, was no tropical storm. The deluge of rain and powerful winds that left behind flooded roadways, downed trees and wires, and other property damage was the result of the kind of winter storm that may have been a blizzard under much colder circumstances, said Patrick O’Hara, a meteorologist with the weather service in Mount Holly.

He explained that the energy released over the region Tuesday night was fueled by a system of contrasting climates and temperatures that swirl into contact with another over the heart of North America, and then moves east where it collides with warmer air over the Atlantic coast.

Tropical storm-force wind gusts were detected throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties on Tuesday, including in the following places:

Monmouth County

Sea Girt: 57 mph at 10:20 p.m.

Belmar: 53 mph at 10:35 p.m.

Upper Freehold: 51 mph at 9:20 p.m.

Freehold 51 mph 1030 p.m.

Oceanport: 46 mph at 9:55 p.m.

Middletown: 46 mph at 10:29 p.m.

Ocean County

Island Beach State Park: 72 mph at 9:39 p.m.

Tuckerton: 61 mph at 7:10 p.m.

Seaside Heights: 59 mph at 9:10 p.m.

Barnegat Light: 58 mph at 9:44 p.m.

Seaside Heights: 55 mph at 10:50 p.m.

Berkeley: 53 mph at 9:50 p.m.

Manchester: 52 mph at 10:15 p.m.

Beach Haven: 52 mph 11:06 p.m.

South Seaside Park (Berkeley): 51 mph at 10:28 p.m.

Jackson: 47 mph at 8:45 p.m.

Mantoloking: 47 mph at 10:51 p.m.

Harvey Cedars: 45 mph at 11 p.m.

