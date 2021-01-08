‘Storm the Capitol’: Violence organised on social media as warnings of far-right post-election went unheard

Alex Woodward
A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defences, in Washington, on 6 January 2021 ((Reuters))
A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defences, in Washington, on 6 January 2021 ((Reuters))

Federal law enforcement agencies have sounded alarms about the rising threats of far-right violence and white nationalists for months, across internal warnings, in-depth reports and congressional testimony.

But in the days before a violent mob breached the US Capitol and stormed the halls of Congress, law enforcement appeared to abandon those warning signs and ignore the mass organising on social media, where a constellation of far-right Americans announced plans to “storm the Capitol” and carry out Donald Trump’s demands to overturn the results of the presidential election.

The event marked a convergence of Trump supporters, from MAGA personalities and QAnon cultists to members of nationalist groups like the Proud Boys. They posted about 6 January on pro-Trump message board The Donald and QAnon-hosting 8Kun, as well as right-wing platforms and messaging apps like Parler, Gab and Telegram.

But the organising and discussion was not limited to darker or more-obscure corners of the internet, but on mainstream platforms like Facebook groups and on Instagram stories, Reddit, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

Rioters discussed and debated plans for weeks leading up to the day a joint session of Congress formally convened to count the Electoral College votes, with vice president Mike Pence presiding, as a growing caucus of Republican lawmakers announced plans to support the president’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud and claims that the election was “stolen” from his supporters.

At least five people have died, including a woman who was shot by Capitol police, three people who died from medical emergencies, and a Capitol police officer who died in hospital after a rioter struck him in the head with a fire extinguisher. Police discovered pipe bombs and a cooler full of molotov cocktails in the aftermath.

In September, the FBI issued an intelligence report warning that far-right groups and white supremacists pose a “violent extremist threat” to the US, specifically within a time period between Election day and the 2021 presidential inauguration that could serve as a “potential flashpoint” for violence.

A 2020 report from the Department of Homeland Security warned that domestic violent extremist groups remain the nation’s largest security threat.

“White supremacist violent extremists who have been exceptionally lethal in their abhorrent, targeted attacks in recent years,” Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf wrote in the report.

The agency reported that a “new, alarming trend of exploitation of lawful protests causing violence, death, and destruction in American communities” has erupted in recent months, during Black Lies Matter protests across the US, which were compromised by “the co-opting of lawful protests” that “led to destruction of government property and have turned deadly.”

But FBI and DHS officials did not produce a threat assessment ahead of the violence on 6 January, according to The Wall Street Journal. A security advisory shared among federal, state and local agencies would typically brief law enforcement about notable events and potential vulnerabilities; that was never produced, according to reports.

A spokesperson for the FBI declined to comment to The Independent.

Washington DC’s Metropolitan Police Department chief Robert Contee said on Thursday that there was “no intelligence that there would be a breach” at the Capitol.

But reports from online research groups, journalists and civil rights organisations found a flood of threats and calls for violence on 6 January weeks ahead of the failed insurrection.

A widely shared image promoting “Operation Occupy the Capitol” was posted to a pro-Trump Facebook group ate last year and shared across Twitter and 8chan.

The day before the siege, a user on 8chan said to gather “as many Patriots as can be.”

“We will storm the government buildings, kill cops, kill security guards, kill federal employees and agents, and demand a recount,” they said.

Another poster asked what they should do if Congress “ignored the evidence” of voter fraud.

“Storm the Capitol,” another person replied.

Users on the pro-Trump forum The Donald encouraged armed supporters to move “en masse.” Others admitted they prepared to tell their families goodbye.

“Something has turned in me and I can’t go back,” one woman said.

Research group Advance Democracy found that posts with calls for violence on the website had more than 120,000 engagements as of Wednesday.

Posts collected by disinformation-focussed nonprofit organisation Network Contagion Research Institute and online investigations website Bellingcat uncovered dozens of similar insurrection-inspired calls to action, invoking violent language and civil war in the days leading up to 6 January.

“In recent weeks, extremists repeatedly stated their desire for chaos and destruction at January 6 protests in Washington,” said Jared Holt with the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab. “Several communities monitored by DFRLab discussed the use of overwhelming crowds to violate laws and enter the Capitol.”

The reliance on disinformation created and amplified by the president played a critical role in the escalating talks of violence, according to the group.

Violence was “born out of a detachment from the shared set of facts that democracy depends on,” said DFR director Graham Bookie.

Moments after the president condemned Mike Pence because he didn’t “have the courage to

do what should have been done” and overturn votes from millions of Americans, based on debunked conspiracies and baseless claims of voter fraud, his supporters broke into the Senate chambers and demanded to see the vice president.

Far-right personalities Nick Fuentes and Tim “Baked Alaska” Gionet streamed themselves ransacking the Capitol. On his livestream, Gionet attacked “globalists” and shouted “America first” and “trust the plan”, a QAnon rallying cry.

Pro-Trump QAnon figure Jake Angeli, known as the Q Shaman, was widely photographed inside.

Hundreds of people had travelled across the US to participate, uploading content across all their social networks, collected and spread even further on mainstream channels and on global news sites, generating massive traffic and engaging in real-time the same groups of far-right supporters who encouraged the attack.

Attempts to label or otherwise censor fast-flowing content, like Twitter’s decision to remove the president’s posts encouraging his supporters, “is of least effectiveness in fast-moving situations like the riots of January 6, in which the mere existence of Trump’s messages had the effect of pouring gasoline on a fire,” DFR fellow Emerson Booking said.

In the aftermath of the insurrection, pro-Trump online communities are adrfit – confused that the president did not introduce the damning evidence of election fraud that would defend their crusade, outraged that he has now sought to punish rioters after encouraging them to march to the Capitol steps, and emboldened to strike back following the deaths of at least three rioters. Others believe the president has been compromised by the “deep state” they believe he had fought against. A widely photographed scrawl of “murder the media” inside the Capitol has now become a rallying cry.

During his speech to supporters before the attack, a user on The Donald forum said: “I thought this was the rubicon speech but he's talking about campaign s*** still? … I thought he was going to show us evidence not talk about Oprah wtf.”

On Thursday night, after telling his supporters he loved them as they ripped up the Capitol, the president condemned the “heinous attack” and said he was “outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.”

He said that the rioters “who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy."

The president has been accused of ignoring warnings while emboldening violent groups that have promised them loyalty. During the first presidential debate in September, when asked to flatly condemn white supremacy, the president equivocated and asked for a specific name.

He said: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by, but I’ll tell you what somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem. This is a left-wing problem.”

The president has been accused of ignoring calls from his own administration to confront right-wing violence while relying on his Justice Department to prosecute his political enemies.

Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys “chairman” who was arrested by DC police on Monday after admitting to destroying a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a separate riot in Washington last month, also is facing felony charges for possessing two high-capacity firearm magazines, bearing gold Proud Boys insignia, during his arrest.

Ahead of the riots, he said his male-only fascist group would “be incognito and we will spread across downtown DC in smaller teams.” Afterwards, he urged his followers on Parler to migrate to encrypted apps and messaging services to evade law enforcement.

On Parler, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes denied the group’s involvement in the riots and suggested antifa led the attack. The antifa allegations spread immediately among pro-Trump communities; Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz was booed by his colleagues on the House floor on Wednesday night after he falsely accused antifa of responsibility for the attacks.

Days earlier, the White House issued a memo in a last-ditch attempt to link antifascists to terrorism by instructing the Secretary of State to include antifascist organisers among “aliens who are members of an identified criminal organization” within the country’s Foreign Affairs Manual.

In a statement announcing the memo, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: “This violence and lawlessness has no place in the United States and will be called out for the domestic terrorism that it is.”

Inside the Capitol, rioters carried Confederate symbols and wore Nazi imagery as they ransacked the building, unmoved by law enforcement, in stark contrast to the overwhelming police and federal response to Black Lives Matter protests across the US.

In February 2020, FBI director Christopher Wray told the House Judiciary Committee that the threat of far-right domestic violent extremism has risen to a "national threat priority,” posing a "steady threat of violence and economic harm" as long as its underlying drivers persist, including "perceptions of government or law enforcement overreach, socio-political conditions, racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and reactions to legislative actions.”

In 2019, the FBI reported 107 domestic terrorism arrests, on pace with the number of arrests it made for international terrorism. Racism and hate-driven ideologies were the driving forces behind most of the ideologically motivated killings and violence in the US in 2018 and 2019, and were the most lethal of all domestic extremism movements over the last 20 years.

Mr Wray said: "The spate of attacks we saw in 2019 underscore the continued threat posed by domestic violent extremists and perpetrators of hate crimes. Such crimes are not limited to the United States and, with the aid of Internet like-minded hate groups, can reach across borders."

DHS officials began addressing white supremacist violence in 2019, when then-acting secretary Kevin McAleenan described white nationalism as one of the most dangerous threat to the US as he delivered “direct and unambiguous” remarks stressing that the “continuation of racially based violent extremism, particularly violent white supremacy, is an abhorrent affront to the nation.”

In 2017, the FBI and DHS had warned in a joint intelligence report titled “White Supremacist Extremism Poses Persistent Threat of Lethal Violence” that “lone actors and small cells” within the “white supremacist extremist movement” will continue to pose a violent threat to the US over the course of the following year, claims that have echoed in subsequent reports.

Read More

No regrets from Trump supporters after Capitol siege

Trump brought fascism to the heart of American democracy

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Biden says pro-Trump mob 'treated very, very differently' than Black Lives Matter demonstrators

    President-elect Joe Biden lit into President Trump on Thursday, accusing him of inciting the violent mob who stormed the U.S. Capitol the day before and comparing the treatment of the president’s lawless supporters with that of Black Lives Matter protesters.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Perdue concedes race to Jon Ossoff, sealing control of Senate for Democrats

    With the country in turmoil, Georgia Sen. David Perdue has chosen not to put out an official statement on the riots, has not tweeted since Jan. 3 and has yet to concede to Jon Ossoff, even down a full percentage point in the vote.

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, and the White House is reportedly bracing for more departures.

  • EU citizens banned from using ID cards to enter UK after rising terrorism and crime concerns

    EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter the UK from October because they are so easy to fake they are being widely used by terrorists, criminals and illegal immigrants to enter the country. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is using Brexit to change the rules so that EU ID cards can no longer be used as travel documents, and instead visiting EU nationals will have to present passports at UK borders. It comes amid growing concern about the proliferation of fake European IDs, which have been used by jihadis, rapists, thieves and benefit fraudsters. A Home Office source said: “These documents are some of the most insecure and abused documents seen at the border and we know that they are used by organised crime groups.” Thousands have used them to enter the UK, with Italian and Greek documents most susceptible because they are paper-based, more easily forged, and on sale for £800 on the black market. Albanian Fatmira Tafa was jailed for 14 months last year for using a fake Greek ID to get a kidney transplant that cost the NHS more than £72,000. Islamic State terrorists behind the Paris and Brussels atrocities used “top quality” counterfeit EU ID cards to travel freely around the continent planning their carnage. Najim Laachraoui, one of the Brussels Airport suicide bombers who killed 32, had an ID card from a counterfeit documents factory. The EU border agency Frontex said more than 7,000 people were detected trying to enter the bloc using fraudulent documents in 2016 – with most found trying to get into the UK. Albanian and Ukrainian nationals using fake Italian and Greek ID cards are the main offenders caught at UK borders. “Smugglers frequently provide migrants with fraudulent travel and identity documents as a part of their 'services',” Frontex said in its annual report. “Both the quantity and the quality of the fraudulent documents circulating in the EU have improved over recent years. The sustained demand has prompted counterfeiters to increase their output and has also prompted the creation of new print shops.” Europol, the European police agency, has warned that document fraud is one of the most common criminal activities linked to illegal immigration.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Manchin Says He Will ‘Absolutely Not’ Support $2000 Stimulus Checks

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said Friday he would “absolutely not” support a $2,000 stimulus payment, potentially throwing a wrench in President-elect Joe Biden’s plans for a new coronavirus relief package that would include another round of checks.“Absolutely not. No. Getting people vaccinated, that’s job No. 1,” Manchin told the Washington Post when asked if he would endorse another round of direct payments.“How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed? And I can’t tell you that sending another check out is gonna do that to a person that’s already got a check,” Manchin said.Biden’s team is working to craft a coronavirus relief package that will include new stimulus checks, extended unemployment benefits and more, according to the Washington Post. The president-elect will also likely push for additional funding for vaccine distribution and funding to help states and cities, the report says.Manchin, a moderate, is expected to hold a crucial vote as Democrats control the Senate in a 50-50 split with Republicans, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.Biden wants to pass a new relief package quickly after he takes office on January 20, and earlier this week promised Georgia voters that they can expect to receive a $2,000 stimulus check if both Democratic U.S. Senate candidates won their elections, which they did.“If you send Jon and the reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now,” Biden said at a rally for the Democrats in Atlanta.After Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock won their races earlier this week, incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) also promised that the $2,000 checks would be a top priority.However, if Biden and Schumer lose even one Democratic vote they may struggle to pass legislation under special Senate rules that allow bills to pass with a simple majority, rather than the 60 vote margin generally needed.While some Republicans have come out in favor of the $2,000 stimulus payments, it is unlikely GOP lawmakers would support other facets of Biden's new plan, including extending unemployment benefits.

  • White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

    A white man who deliberately sped his car through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking several, will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for three years. A judge last month granted a deferred judgment for Michael Ray Stepanek, 45, who told police he drove his Toyota Camry through the crowd in August because the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.” The sentence means a felony charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury against Stepanek will be dismissed and expunged, as long as he does not commit a crime during a three-year term of probation.

  • New Georgia Sen. Warnock says riot shows 'words have power' — and he will use his for 'bringing people together'

    Georgia Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock blames President Trump and his allies for emboldening the mob that stormed the Capitol in D.C., where he will soon be sworn in as one of two Democratic senators from the normally Republican state, putting his party in charge of the Senate after six years in the minority.

  • Capitol Police officer dies from injuries in pro-Trump riot

    The 42-year-old officer, identified as Brian D. Sicknick, was injured while "physically engaging with protesters."

  • Police Officer Killed in US Capitol Siege Was Air National Guard Veteran, Deployed to Iraq

    Brian D. Sicknick enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard in 1997 and served for six years.

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Biden supports impeaching Trump, Cedric Richmond tells Democrats

    President-elect Joe Biden signaled Friday that he supports the push to impeach President Trump for his role in inciting the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Error causes millions of stimulus payments to be deposited in wrong accounts

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • 9 killed in attack on wake in Mexico's Guanajuato state

    Nine people were killed and one wounded when gunmen opened fire at a wake the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, officials said. Public safety officials in the city of Celaya said in a statement the gunmen arrived late Thursday night and opened fire on a group of people. Guanajuato-based security analyst David Saucedo said the attack appears to have been carried out by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel against the dead man's family.

  • House nearly devolves into a brawl during the objection to Pennsylvania electors

    Tempers flared on the House floor early Thursday during speeches for and against an objection to recognizing President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Pennsylvania — the final hurdle in the counting of Electoral College votes, delayed by the occupation of the Capitol on Wednesday by a mob supporting President Trump. Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat from Pennsylvania, lit into his Republican colleagues, telling them their objections have no merit and "don't deserve an ounce of respect. A woman died out there tonight, and you're making these objections."There was a commotion from the GOP side after Lamb said the people storming the Capitol would have been arrested if they weren't white, prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) to call for order. "Enough has been done today already to try to strip this Congress of its dignity, and we don't need to do any more," Lamb said, adding that some of his colleagues had fueled the mob by repeating lies about the election. A few moments later, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) objected, saying Lamb was calling him a liar. Pelosi shot down the objection, and then things nearly came to blows.> "There will be order in the House."> > Watch tensions rise on House floor during debate on Pennsylvania ElectoralCollege Vote Objection.> > Note: C-SPAN does not control cameras in the House. pic.twitter.com/sQ1vAIxc0t> > — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2021The benches cleared, and the deputy sergeant at arms got involved. PBS's Lisa Desjardins explains what happened off-camera:> 6\. Democrats got on feet, from other side of the chamber many (a dozen?) started moving quickly, almost running thru rows to where Harris was. > 7\. Republicans started doing same. > 8\. A staffer - it may have been the Sgt. at Arms moved even more quickly to separate them.> > 2/> > — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 7, 2021"We want this government to work more than they want it to fail," Lamb said after the fight was defused, then ceded the floor.More stories from theweek.com Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. Dominion Voting Systems sues Sidney Powell for defamation