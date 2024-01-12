Storm causes millions in damage at the Port of Hueneme; power system for ships shut down

A late December storm caused millions of dollars in damage at the Port of Hueneme, shutting down a shore-based power system designed to reduce pollution coming from ships.

A substation at the port allows vessels to plug in while they're at berth — a system required by the California Air Resources Board to reduce harmful emissions. But during the storm, water swept into vents in the metal boxes around the electrical system, causing significant damage.

Southern California Edison shut off the power because of safety concerns, officials said. It is not yet clear when the system will be fixed.

Kristin Decas, the port's CEO, said officials are doing what they can to get funds, including disaster assistance, to do so. The equipment is one way to minimize impacts the port's operations have on nearby communities, she said.

"When something like this happens, it's a setback," Decas said. "We need to get the system back on line."

In December, the area recorded nearly 6 inches of rainfall. Much of it came down during a record-breaking downpour early Dec. 21.

'Unprecedented amounts' of water damage Port Hueneme, Oxnard

Streets and homes flooded, damaging more than 400 residential properties, most in the coastal cities of Port Hueneme and Oxnard.

At the port, crews worked to try to keep drains clear and pump what Decas called "unprecedented amounts" of water.

"But you just couldn't keep pace with the flow of the water," she said. "It was just constant."

Along with the power system, the port reported at least $200,000 worth of damage primarily to office buildings. Dozens of vehicles taken off a ship also were impacted.

The port reported some delays but has not had to close since the storm, Decas said.

A storm on Dec. 21 flooded the Port of Hueneme, causing millions of dollars of damage.

How much will repairs cost?

Estimates are still coming in, officials said. But costs to replace the shore-based power system could reach close to $30 million.

Based on preliminary reports, the power system likely needs to be rebuilt — not repaired — due to its age and the damage, Decas said.

The port's board declared a local emergency late last month and has requested state and federal disaster assistance funds. While the port has insurance, it was unclear how much of the damage would be covered.

For now, vessels are using their own auxiliary engines while at berth, according to Miguel Rodriguez, the port's community outreach manager.

How long will it take to repair?

Decas declined to give a time estimate on the work required to fix the power system, saying it is too soon to say.

"I don't want to put any false information out there," she said.

Officials plan to meet with engineers to map out the full extent of the damage and how to move forward with a rebuild. When that information is known, port officials expect to talk with nearby communities about the timing and potential impacts, Decas said.

The port's shore-side power system flooded during the Dec. 21 storm, and officials say it could cost up to $30 million to rebuild.

What happens in the meantime?

The California Air Resources Board started requiring some vessels to plug in while at berth in 2014 to reduce emissions. That January, cargo ships began plugging in at the Port of Hueneme on a regular basis, according to Decas.

Since, the state has tightened the rules, phasing in more regulations over the years. Officials say those efforts can help protect nearby communities.

Talks between the port and state officials about the current situation are ongoing, Rodriguez said. Because some ships are required to plug in, those discussions will include how to move forward so cargo will not be diverted, he said.

The air resources board could not be reached for comment for this report.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Port of Hueneme reports millions in damage from December storm