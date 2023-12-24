Storm causes partial collapse of Whittenton Mills Complex: Top stories

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers.

Top stories this past week included:

Another look ahead at this sports season. These are 12 Greater Taunton girls basketball players to keep up with this winter.

The latest Greater Taunton real estate report, featuring an expanded cape in Raynham that sold for $675,000. Built in 1850, the Main Street home has had numerous updates, including a chef-worthy kitchen, two fireplaced living rooms, a cozy dining nook, and a large screened-in porch. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Gazette readers:

Part of Whittenton Mills in Taunton collapses in storm

This past week, a storm pummeled the region with strong winds and heavy rain, and downed trees and powerlines.

Those weren't the only things downed:

A significant wing of Whittenton Mills Complex at 437 Whittenton St. collapsed early Monday afternoon, Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Arruda said.

A significant wing from the old Whittenton Mills Complex, located at 437 Whittenton St. in Taunton, was reported to have collapsed during the high-wind storm on December 18, 2023.

Here's what we know.

Storm pummels region: Part of Whittenton Mills in Taunton collapses in storm

Taunton man says priest abused him as child at Lake Sabbatia; settlement reached

A Taunton man who says he survived childhood sexual abuse by a former Taunton priest came forward publicly for the first time after years of anonymity and litigation to recount his trauma and discuss the settlement he recently reached with the Diocese of Fall River.

“I don’t want a child going through 40 years of spiritual turmoil and hell, feeling ashamed to seek out the help they need,” Daniel Lewis of Taunton said Wednesday.

From left, Claude LeBoeuf, Daniel Lewis of Taunton and Road to Recovery co-founder and President Robert Hoatson attend a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, near the former St. Paul's Church in Taunton where Lewis came forward publicly for the first time to talk about his allegations of childhood sexual abuse by a priest, the Rev. Edward J. Byington, in Taunton decades ago. LeBoeuf came forward years ago with allegations of sexual abuse occurring in 1960 at a church in Attleboro by the Rev. James Porter, who pled guilty in 1993 to molesting 28 children throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

This is his story.

'Spiritual turmoil and hell': Taunton man says priest abused him as child at Lake Sabbatia

Raynham hotel will be shelter for homeless people and migrants

Raynham Selectmen said the state’s Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities will soon be placing homeless and migrant families in one of the hotels in Raynham.

The state department of housing, as it has done with many hotels and hotel chains across the Commonwealth, has entered into a contract with Homes2 Suites, which is owned by Hilton, to operate as a shelter to handle the continued overflow of people in need.

Families housed at hotel: Raynham hotel will be shelter for homeless and migrants. Impact on schools?

What should happen to Taunton's Hopewell Elementary School? Officials weigh options

School officials are trying to decide if it is too expensive to renovate and bring the 109-year-old Hopewell Elementary School up to code to continue to hold school or community activities at the Monroe Street building.

Hopewell Elementary School

Gazette Reporter Ed Baker has the story, here.

Officials weigh options: What should happen to Taunton's Hopewell Elementary School?

Artist Phill Bourque bringing Weir Village mural back to life

The “Weir History Comes Alive” mural on West Water Street, painted in 1999 by late local artist John Barradas, is getting a refresh.

Phill Bourque, a Los Angeles-based artist who grew up in Taunton, has been painting a new mural based on Barradas’s original mural sketch.

Taunton-born artist Phill Bourque is seen here in front of mural art he painted for Horror Vibes Coffee in North Hollywood, California.

Check it out.

'It’s pretty ambitious': Artist Phill Bourque bringing Weir Village mural back to life

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Taunton Gazette Top 5: Storm causes partial collapse at Whittenton Mills