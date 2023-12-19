Storm chances moving in to Arizona ahead of Christmas
We're cooling off in the Valley in the days ahead and bringing back storm chances across the state as we approach Christmas!
We're cooling off in the Valley in the days ahead and bringing back storm chances across the state as we approach Christmas!
The US stock market has had a great year, fueled by megacap tech stocks. For many professional investors, however, this one-sided trade has created a headache trying to keep up.
Stock up on Energizer flashlights. wearable blankets and a 7-inch portable TV.
This bestseller is a fantastic gift for those 'who love looking up at the stars in the night sky.'
If your team is bad at QB, be angry it didn't pursue Lamar Jackson.
With more than 12,000 five-star reviews, this is a can't-miss deal.
On top of fighting (and losing to) Epic Games over Play Store antitrust concerns, Google has been fighting a similar lawsuit filed by 36 states and the District of Columbia in 2021.
Meta's Oversight Board has published its decision for its first-ever expedited review, which focused on content surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.
The market rally over the last month hasn't been driven by the Magnificent 7 tech stocks, a promising sign that it actually has legs.
From beauty products to a toasty-warm beanie to travel accessories, we’ve rounded up the best affordable finds that will still arrive in time for Christmas.
Volkswagen is bringing back physical buttons to future cars, in response to customer feedback.
Also on deck: Lego on markdown, genuine white gold jewelry for over $100 off, wireless over-ear headphones for 85% off and so much more.
Snag the best in tech, beauty, home and more for just $25 or less.
UCLA's second matchup of the season against a future conference foe culminated in an approximation of what the Bruins will do in the Big Ten next season with multiple in-season trips across the country to the East Coast and Midwest.
You can never be too prepared when you're away from home — take it from a professional jetsetter.
VF Corporation, the U.S.-based owner of apparel brands including Vans, Supreme and The North Face, has confirmed a cyberattack has impacted the company's ability to fulfill orders ahead of Christmas, one of the biggest retail events of the year. The Denver, Colorado-based corporation said in a filing with federal regulators that the cyberattack, which the company first detected on December 13, saw hackers disrupt the company's operations "by encrypting some IT systems, and stole data from the company, including personal data," implying a ransomware attack. VF Corp. said in its filing that the retail stores it operates globally are open, and that consumers can purchase available merchandise online.
The Tesla Cybertruck was spotted in Michigan the week before Christmas as the EV truck appears to be making its way to the public.
These Gen Z women have decided to learn. ballet in their 20s and they're taking to TikTok to document their experiences.
Shared a fan: 'It's fun to hear from family you haven’t seen or met in over 70 years.'
DeMarcus Cousins has been trying to make it back into the NBA in recent months.
Apple stock fell Monday after the company announced it will halt sales of its Apple Watch later this week.