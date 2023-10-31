Storm Ciarán: England prepares for further disruption

A roof was ripped off a house and cars were damaged as a tornado hit Littlehampton on Saturday night

Amber weather warnings of winds of up to 80mph have been issued across the south of England for the arrival of Storm Ciarán on Thursday.

The Met Office said there could be travel disruption, damage to buildings and flying debris could endanger lives.

The forecaster has issued wider yellow weather warnings for rain and wind between Wednesday and Friday.

There are also 26 flood warnings in place, less than a fortnight after Storm Babet caused widespread damage.

Gusts of 80mph are possible on exposed parts of the south coast, with 20-25mm of rain expected in southern and western areas.

Flood warnings have been issued in areas of southern and eastern England, including Cornwall, Poole, the Isle of Wight, the Essex coast, and along the Arun, Witham and Derwent rivers.

An amber warning of very strong winds in south-west England is valid from 03:00 on Thursday until 13:00.

Another amber warning has been issued for the South East from 06:00 on Thursday until 20:00.

A yellow warning of strong winds is in place for a large part of southern England from 21:00 on Thursday until Friday, as well as a yellow rain warning which is in place from 18:00 on Thursday until Friday.

Another yellow warning of rain has been issued for North East England and Yorkshire and Humber for 24 hours from 06:00 on Thursday.

Waves cracked the tarmac on a footpath at Browns Bay in North Tyneside

In Jersey, people have been urged to remain vigilant and prepare for "severe conditions" of winds of up to 90mph and heavy rain.

The island's emergency planning officer, Kevin Murphy, said a "pan-island tactical co-ordination group" was making an "extensive review of potential risks".

Boat owners are being advised to check their vessels ahead of Storm Ciarán, which is approaching the Channel Islands.

Guernsey Ports is advising those who normally keep vessels above the high spring tide level along the west coast to move them to a safe place.

States-run schools in Guernsey will be closed on Thursday, and ferry and air travellers are advised to expect disruption.

In Exmouth, a cracked seawall in front of a new watersports centre is getting extra protection from the council.

East Devon District Council said a temporary barrier of sand and a fabric membrane were being put in place to reduce the impact of waves from the storm.

Storm Ciarán will arrive following localised weather-related incidents last weekend when large waves brought down coastal barriers in North Tyneside and homes were evacuated and shops were damaged when a village in County Durham was deluged by "several feet of water".

On Sunday, a caravan park in Bognor Regis was submerged, the town's Tesco supermarket car park was flooded, and a house's roof was ripped off in heavy winds residents described as like a "tornado".

People in about 80 homes in the Lincolnshire village of Fiskerton have been warned they may have to live with the threat of flooding for some time after damage caused by Storm Babet was found along a 30m (98.4ft) section of the River Witham.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said there was a small risk of exposed areas seeing 90mph winds, and that winds could reach up to 60mph further inland.