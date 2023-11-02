Kent: Delays at Port of Dover as Storm Ciarán lashes county

Waves crash around the lighthouse on the harbour arm in Folkestone, Kent

Passengers are being warned of delays at the Port of Dover after ferries to Calais were cancelled as Storm Ciarán sweeps across Kent.

P&O Ferries said it could not "safely load" vessels, with gusts of 71mph reported in Langdon Bay near Dover, and more rain predicted through Thursday.

Power outages hit 6,241 properties in Kent but many had supplies restored.

Areas affected by the power outages include Dover, Chartham, Bramling and Lyminge.

On the M20, Operation Brock has been brought in, where part of the coastbound motorway, between Junctions 8 and 9, is closed to allow cross-Channel freight to queue.

Kent Police said: "All EU-bound freight must use the M20 whilst all other traffic must follow the signed diversions."

UK Power Networks said 1,590 properties were still without power in the county on Thursday afternoon.

Amber and yellow weather warnings - indicating potential risk to life and property - are in place covering parts of the UK, with south-east England experiencing some of the most extreme weather.

The Port of Dover was closed earlier due to the storm, but it has since reopened for shipping vessels.

"There may still be delays over the next few hours due to traffic clearing," a spokesman said.

"Passengers should also check with their chosen ferry operator for updates throughout the day."

Two lorries on the A20 near Dover, Kent

Shipping company DFDS cancelled all sailings between Dover and France on Thursday, while P&O has suspended services until further notice.

A P&O Ferries spokesman urged motorists not to travel to the port earlier.

The company later added in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Please be advised that we are currently unable to load any vessels in Dover due to the severe weather conditions.

"Unfortunately we cannot safely load and sail while the weather conditions remain as they are."

UK Power Networks said power supplies across the South East have been affected by strong winds and heavy rain.

"We're sorry to all customers impacted, we understand how difficult is to be without power," a spokesperson said.

"Extra staff are on duty to support customers and help find, assess and repair damaged power lines as quickly and safely as possible."

A bus on a hill in Capel-le-Ferne near Folkestone, Kent after the front wind screen was blown out

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said it has attended four storm-related calls, including sparking cables and a tree obstructing a main route in Kennington Road, Willesborough.

Localised flooding appears to be increasing, with drivers in Gravesend struggling to approach the clock tower, while some roads have been blocked by fallen trees and branches.

Flood alerts are in place for inland and coastal areas including for the River Medway from Hampstead Lock at Yalding to Allington Lock.

A number of schools have been closed, including Whitfield Aspen and Christ Church Academy, which are both in Dover, and the Goodwin Academy, Deal.

Deal pier is shut to visitors, as is the Battle of Britain Memorial on the cliff top at Capel Le Ferne and Samphire Hoe, near Dover.

The Kent Resilience Forum (KRF), a group of organisations that prepares for emergencies, has warned residents to stay away from seafronts as "it is not worth risking your life and others for that selfie".

