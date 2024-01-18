Storm is coming to Stanislaus County. How much rain will fall? And how long will it last?

A storm is expected to sweep through Stanislaus County over the region, bringing up to 2 inches of rain to the region.

Other areas of Northern California, such as Redding, could get 5 to 6 inches of precipitation, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services.

Here’s the weather forecast for Modesto and how to prepare your home ahead of the rain.

What’s the weather forecast for Modesto?

There will be widespread dense fog in Modeston on Thursday night, mainly after 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The night will otherwise be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 47 degrees and southeast winds of around 6 mph.

On Friday, there will be patchy fog before 11 a.m. and a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m., the weather service said.

The day will otherwise be mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 63 degrees and southeast winds of 6 to 9 mph.

Less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is possible, according to the weather service.

A street vendor rides during a rainstorm in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Friday night will have showers and a low around 53 degrees, the agency said.

Southeast winds are expected to reach 7 to 11 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 90%, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain expected to fall.

The weather service predicted more rain showers on Saturday with a high near 60 degrees. South-southeast winds of around 11 mph are expected, and the chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday night will also see showers with an 80% chance of precipitation, according to the agency. The low will be around 51 degrees.

A rain storm passes through Modesto seen from Tuolumne Boulevard in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Sunday has an 80% chance of precipitation with showers expected, the weather service said. The high will be near 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies and showers are expected Sunday night with a low around 54 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with showers and a high near 61 degrees, according to the weather service.

Showers are also likely Monday night, mainly before 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees.

There’s a chance of showers Tuesday. The weather will be otherwise partly sunny with a high near 61 degrees.

There’s also a chance of showers Tuesday night, the weather service said. It’ll be mostly cloudy with a low around 50 degrees.

Wednesday will have a slight chance of showers and partly sunny skies with a high near 61 degrees.

Water pools up on Standiford Avenue during heavy rain in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

How to prepare your home for rain

Now is the time to clean out your gutters, according to StanEmergency.

To prevent street flooding, you should also clear any debris from storm drains, StanEmergency said in a Facebook post.

Leaves must be piled 18 inches away from the curb to allow rain to pass through to the storm drains, according to the city of Modesto.

To report localized emergency street flooding, call the Modesto Utilities Department at 209-577-6200.

What do you want to know about life in Modesto? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@modbee.com.